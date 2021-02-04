Renault Kiger Brown Colour Spotted – Bookings Open Soon

Bookings for the compact SUV are expected to begin soon while its launch is expected to take place by the end of this month

Renault Kiger will be the next entrant of the highly competitive sub-4 metre SUV segment in India. The subcompact UV recently made its maiden appearance in public a few days and has managed to impress most people. Ahead of its official launch, the French automaker has started dispatching units of Kiger to various dealerships across the country.

More images of the subcompact crossover being spotted at dealerships have surfaced on the internet. Latest images are credit to automotive enthusiast Ketul Patel / Rushlane Spylane. These show different colour options of Kiger which include silver, blue and brown. A red colour option was also revealed at its unveiling event earlier this week.

In total, it will be offered in six exterior colour options including Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue and Radiant Red. Dual-tone colour options with a Mystery Black roof will be made available across all variants while the red paint scheme will be restricted to the top-spec trim.

Exterior styling

Design-wise, it receives a sport exterior styling although it has its fair share of resemblance with its hatchback sibling Kwid. For starters, at front, it receives a split headlight setup with Tri-beam LED projector headlamps and horizontally positioned LED DRLs.

The winged front grille with the Renault logo and an aggressive front bumper takes centre stage. At rear it receives C-shaped LED taillights along with a faux skid plate.

The side profile flaunts highlights such as roof rails, a floating roofline and 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Other notable design elements include a shark-fin antenna, flared wheel arches, a sculpted bonnet and a roof-mounted spoiler. It is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as Nissan Magnite.

Interior & Features

Inside the cabin, its layout is neat and looks premium although hard plastics are a common sight. In terms of feature, it is decently equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 7.0-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster.

It also gets wireless phone charging, steering mounted controls, keyless entry, automatic climate control and more. Besides being very rich in features, Kiger’s cabin is spacious and very practical as there are lots of storage areas to store one’s utilities.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

In terms of performance, it gets two engine options- a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill. The former is good enough to produce 71 bhp and 96 nm of peak torque. While the latter pushes out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard on both units. The naturally aspirated get a 5-speed AMT option while the turbo petrol unit gets a CVT gearbox as an option.