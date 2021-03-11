Renault Kiger Dealer Creates Record – Delivers 100 SUVs In 1 Day

Kiger’s pricing has undercut other compact SUVs in India

Renault has entered the highly competitive and ever growing compact SUV segment with the new Kiger. This new sub 4 meter SUV will not only compete with a host of offerings from major brands in the country, but will also take on its sibling Nissan Magnite.

Priced from Rs 5.45 lakhs, ex-sh, the new Kiger has the potential to steer away buyers from the top spec variants of Kwid and Triber. With deliveries in full swing, Renault dealer in Hyderabad – PPS Renault has managed to deliver 100 Kiger SUVs in 1 single day.

Renault Kiger Engine Specs

Renault Kiger is based on the same CMF-A platform on which the Magnite is positioned. It shares its engine and gearbox options with the Magnite. This 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated, 3 cylinder, petrol engine makes 70 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT. This powertrain also powers the Kwid and Triber. The Kiger will also get its power via a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo charged petrol engine offering 97 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and CVT unit.

Even as the Renault Kiger comes in with a bold design and is loaded with features, there are still some things that the buyer would prefer as add-ons. Renault has offered some tailored extras to cater to these requirements which are available at all Renault dealerships in the country.

5 Accessory Packs

There are five accessory packages introduced by Renault for the Kiger. These include a Smart Pack, Smart+ Pack, SUV Pack, Attractive Pack and Essential Pack. Starting with the Smart Pack, these are practical add-on that include a front parking sensor, trunk light, an under console organizer and 3D floor mats.

The Smart+ Pack consists of all the accessories seen in the Smart Pack with the addition of wireless charger, a Philips air purifier, ambient lighting and puddle lamps. The SUV Pack details accessories that add to the appeal of the Kiger with skid plates, door scuttles and side body and rear trunk cladding.

The Attractive Pack is designed to enhance the aesthetics of the new Kiger with heavy use of chrome in its front grille liner, grille garnish, front bumper and window frame. The chrome accents extend to DRLs, ORVMs and C Pillars while the tail gate also gets a chrome applique.

The Essential Pack is set to protect the Renault Kiger especially under off-road driving conditions. This pack consists of a car cover, carpet mat, mud flap and protectors for bumper corners. Each of these packs can be purchased individually by the buyer. The Renault Kiger rivals Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300 in its segment.