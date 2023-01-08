Renault Kiger Electric SUV Spied – Upcoming Tata Punch EV Rival

Renault Kiger electric SUV global debut is set to take place at the 2023 Auto Expo this week

Renault India has not had a great year, where 2022 is concerned. Their annual sales were down by more than 9% to a little over 87k units. 2022 also saw Renault discontinue one of their iconic cars to be ever on sale in India, the Duster SUV. But that was 2022. It is now 2023, and it seems like Renault India is getting ready to have a great year ahead.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault India had showcased Kwid electric and had announced plans to launch the same within 2 years. It is 2023 now, and we have not seen the Kwid EV till now. That is likely because, instead of Kwid EV, Renault is getting ready to give us Kiger EV. The first spy shots of the Kiger Electric SUV are now out.

Renault Kiger Electric SUV Spied

Yes. Kiger EV. Most of us were expecting Renault to launch Kwid EV, as a version of the same, has been launched in many countries already. But with the Kiger electric spy shots now emerging on the internet, it seems like more or less certain which will be Renault’s first electric car in India.

Kiger EV spy shots are credit to Talking Cars channel. Seen in a shade of blue, similar to the one which is already on offer with Kiger petrol, Kiger Electric is identical in design to its ICE counterpart. Charging socket is placed under the front logo.

Renault Kiger Electric interiors too have been spied. Layout is similar to the Kiger petrol, except for the missing gear lever. Instead Kiger EV gets buttons and a rotating knob for selecting drive mode. Hand brake lever can also be seen. Door panels, steering wheel, seat fabric all are similar to petrol Kiger.

Expected Specs, Range

Renault Kiger EV could get a similar battery and electric motor that is on offer with Kwid EV in China. It gets a 26.8 kWh battery pack which will power the motor to deliver 44 hp and 125 Nm torque. Claimed range could be about 300 kms. Considering Kiger is a bit bigger in size, it could accommodate a larger battery pack than the Kwid EV. This will help in delivering a higher range, of maybe 350 kms.

Currently, Renault has Kwid, Kiger and Triber on sale. All powered by petrol engine option. Considering these three cars are built on the same platform, it is likely that Renault could launch a Kwid EV or Triber EV in the future. Kiger’s cousin, Magnite is also likely to benefit and we could see Nissan Magnite electric launch later this year.

With the launch of their first electric car, 2023 seems to be the year Renault India could be looking forward to. Renault Kiger EV will take on the likes of upcoming Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3. Renault could price the Kiger EV in the Rs 10-15 lakh range. More details will be revealed at 2023 Auto Expo later this week.

1 of 3

Source