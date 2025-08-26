Renault Kiger Facelift Accessories Revealed – Curated Packs, Details

Renault has just taken the veil off Kiger facelift in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (Ex-sh), which is the same price point as Triber facelift. The company has revealed prices of all prices including NA Petrol and Turbo Petrol variants. Also, Renault revealed all possible accessories you can install on the new Kiger. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Kiger Facelift Accessories

Before diving into individual accessories, it has to be noted that Renault is offering curated accessory packs with Kiger facelift. These are called Attractive Pack, Essential Pack, SUV Pack and Smart Pack.

Attractive Pack

– Bonnet scoop

– Front grille inserts

– Front bumper garnish

– Fog lamp garnish

– Door handle garnish

– Printed carpet floor mat

– Roof lamp garnish

– Tail lamp garnish

Essential Pack

– Mud Flaps

– Armrest console organiser

– Designer floor mats

– Vacuum cleaner

– Wheel lock

– Engine guard (steel)

– Car cover

SUV Pack

– Bonnet Protector

– Body side cladding

– Bumper corner protector

– Moulded floor mat

– Rear trunk cladding

– Wind deflector with chrome insert

Smart Pack

– Illuminated scuff plate

– Air purifier

– Dash cam

– 3D floor mat

Apart from these curated accessory packs, buyers can choose a host of accessories from Renault as revealed in the list. These include exterior accessories and interiors accessories along with floor mat choices, life on board accessories, common accessories and even the 16-inch alloy wheels.

Big on customisation

While Renault Kiger does offer a host of stylistic and functional features and equipment, the company is offering a host of official accessories for buyers to individualise their Kiger. With these accessories, buyers can achieve a completely different look that will set their Kiger apart among others.

These accessories are designed to compliment the new and revised design of Kiger facelift. With this facelift, Renault has increased desirability quotient of standard vehicle and then some more with these accessories and accessory packs.

Powertrain details

Under the bonnet of Kiger facelift, we still get the same 1.0L engine which is offered in both NA Petrol and Turbo Petrol guises. With Turbo Petrol engine option, peak performance is up to 100 PS. Another notable element of Renault Kiger facelift is it is among the few to offer a smooth CVT automatic gearbox option, while others offer traditional torque converters, AMTs or DCTs.