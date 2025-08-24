Renault Kiger Facelift Launch Price Rs 6.29 L – New Features, Design

Renault Kiger facelift has been finally launched after much anticipation and multiple test mule sightings. With an evolved version of its predecessor’s design language, Kiger facelift comes off as a much more appealing product. With an updated design and improved equipment list, Renault Kiger facelift aims to boost its market share in the Sub 4m SUV segment.

Renault Kiger Facelift Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Renault Kiger facelift starts from Rs 6.29 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base variant. These are introductory prices and are set to end at Renault India’s discretion. Where Kiger facelift Turbo is concerned, prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

The variant lineup includes four trim levels spread across two powertrain options and three gearbox options. Trim hierarchy includes starts with Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. There are varied range of colours on offer. Oasis yellow is the launch colour which the company is pushing.

Design Changes

With Renault Kiger Facelift, we can see an all new fascia with:

– New LED headlights with revised LED DRL signature

– A redesigned grille with Renault’s new minimalist logo

– New fog lights for the first time with Kiger

– Redesigned 16-inch alloy wheel design

– Revised LED tail light signature

– New front and rear bumper design

– Red brake callipers

Elements like functional roof rails with 50 kg load bearing capacity, 205 mm ground clearance, 405L boot space continue to be some of the main draws of Kiger. Also notable are the 21 safety features on offer including 6 airbags as standard. The same 8-inch infotainment screen along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger are carried over too.

Renault has laid significant emphasis on lightness where the company promises every possible gram shaved which was unnecessary. With lightness, Renault promises best in segment torque to weight ratio, quickest 0-100 km/h acceleration and 2nd highest mileage figure.

Within the chassis, Renault has worked on reinforced D Ring, concrete load paths and optimised joineries. Also, there’s noise insulation in Kiger facelift’s dash and cowl along with thicker floor carpets and insulated A Pillars.

Features Upgrade

Renault Kiger needed an update badly and Kiger facelift is up to the mission. On the inside, we get new elements and an updated overall theme. We can see a sizeable update in features list in the form of:

– Leatherette seat upholstery

– Ventilated front seats

– Auto headlights

– Rain sensing wipers

– 3 Drive Modes with variable steering weight

– Improved overall NVH levels (Noise, Vibration, Harshness)

Specs & Performance

With Kiger facelift, Renault has continued with the same powertrain options as before. The 1.0L 3-cylinder engine is offered in both NA Petrol and turbocharged guise.

– In naturally aspirated guise, Renault Kiger facelift is capable of developing 71 bhp of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox options.

– With a Turbocharger, this engine now develops around 100 bhp of peak power and 160 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox options