Renault Kiger Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch

2025 Kiger was recently updated with new features and enhanced safety, but there’s more in store with the upcoming facelift model

Renault Kiger is positioned as an affordable and well-equipped entry-level SUV. Updates recently introduced for Kiger included remote central locking, all four power windows and 17 safety features as standard. Renault is now working on the facelift model, which has been spotted on road trials for the first time. Let’s explore the possibilities that exist.

Renault Kiger Facelift Spied – What’s new?

Where design is concerned, front fascia could get some minor tweaks to achieve a more polished appearance. Lighting elements are expected to be carried forward in largely the same format. Kiger has triple barrel LED headlamps, LED DRLs above headlights and C-shaped LED tail lamps. We hope the facelift gets LED fog lamps like Magnite does.

Side profile appears to be the same as the current model. The current 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels may be replaced with a new design. Inside, Kiger facelift is expected to get the same dashboard with some changes to the touch and feel of materials along with some new additions to the equipment list.

The 2025 Kiger has already received multiple updates. Features like the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch instrument cluster, wireless charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be carried over. One of the key changes for Kiger facelift will be the new Renault logo. It has sharper lines and features a dual-diamond design in intertwined format.

It will be seen on the front grille, boot, steering and the alloy wheels. The new logo’s contemporary design will perfectly complement the sporty profile of Renault Kiger. Since the test vehicle is heavily camouflaged, finer details are not apparent. Exterior changes are expected to be limited, with possibility for a refreshed front and rear bumper.

Same powertrain options

Renault Kiger facelift will continue with the existing engine options. The 1.0-litre NA petrol engine generates 72 PS and 96 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The second engine option is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit that makes 100 PS and 160 Nm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or x-tronic CVT transmission. Both engines are E20 compatible.

Renault recently introduced CNG option as well for Kiger, Kwid and Triber. This government-approved CNG kit can be installed with the NA petrol manual variants. The CNG kit installation is done by an RTO-approved vendor and will cost Rs 79,500 for Kiger. The strategy is similar to Honda that offers CNG kit installation by third-party vendors instead of factory-produced CNG cars.

Renault Kiger facelift – Expected pricing

For the 2025 Kiger, prices were increased in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Kiger is currently available in the price range of Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh. The facelift model is expected to start at around Rs 6.50 lakh. The top-spec model could cost around Rs 11.50 lakh. The company might retain the current prices as introductory offer as well. Launch is likely around the festive season.

