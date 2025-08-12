Renault Kiger Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch On 24th Aug – New Updates

While getting exterior and interior updates, Renault Kiger facelift will retain the existing powertrain options

Earlier this year in February, Renault had introduced some updates for both the Kiger and Triber. In July, the Triber facelift was launched at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh. Next launch will be the Kiger facelift, scheduled to debut on 24th August. Let’s check out the details.

2025 Renault Kiger facelift – What to expect?

Test mules wearing heavy camouflage have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Most of the exterior updates are likely to be centred on the front fascia. Kiger facelift could get refreshed lighting elements and front grille. A more prominent upright nose is evident and one can also notice a flatter bonnet. The updated version achieves a more balanced mix of refined aesthetics and rugged character.

Side profile is expected to be largely the same as earlier. Kiger has muscular door panels, traditional door handles, squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, roof rails and a tapering roofline. The SUV has sporty dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, which are expected to be carried over. At the rear, the C-shaped tail lamps have been retained as well. However, some new detailing is possible. Kiger facelift has roof spoiler, shark fin antenna and rugged rear bumper design.

Inside, Renault Kiger is expected to get a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. Other possibilities include refreshed upholstery and a new colour theme. The current model has features such as a 7-inch reconfigurable TFT cluster, wireless smartphone replication with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC and wireless charger. Other highlights include semi-leatherette seats, steering mounted controls, remote engine start with key and cruise control.

Kiger has ARKAMYS sound system, ambient lighting, auto dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, PM 2.5 air filter and cooled lower glove box. Safety setup is quite robust, with 17 standard features across all variants. The list includes front airbags, electronic stability program, traction control system, hill start assist, ABS and EBD with brake assist. Kiger has reverse parking sensors, pedestrian protection and speed alert warning.

Powertrain options

Renault Kiger facelift will continue with the existing engine options. One of these is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission options of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 100 PS and 160 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and an x-tronic CVT. Both engines are E20 compatible.

Kiger facelift is also expected to get CNG option. For its existing cars, Renault offers CNG retrofit at the dealer level. This is done in collaboration with RTO-approved CNG conversion firms. The CNG kit for existing Kiger is priced at Rs 75,000. It comes with a 3-year warranty.

Kiger competes with entry and mid variants of sub-4-meter SUVs such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Taisor and Skoda Kylaq. Existing Kiger is available in the price range of Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh. The facelift could be offered at a slightly higher pricing.