Renault Kiger India Debut Date 28th Jan 2021 – To Be Launched Globally

Renault Kiger will be offered in a new colour called ‘Aurora Borealis’, specially developed for India

A few weeks ago, Renault unveiled the showcar version of the soon to be launched Kiger sub-compact UV. Renault officials state that the final production model will be 80 percent similar to this when it launches in early 2021. Today, Renault India has revealed that the India-debut date of the new Kiger is 28th Jan 2021.

Renault said, “After generating a lot of exhilaration with the showcase of the Renault KIGER Showcar, Group Renault will be globally premiering the eagerly awaited Renault KIGER in India on January 28, 2021. Slated to revolutionise the B-SUV segment in India, Renault KIGER is a Stunning, Smart and Sporty offering to be first launched in India, followed by other markets.”

Sub 4m UV For India

The compact UV segment in India has seen tremendous demand in recent months with each automaker planning new offering in this segment. It is here that Renault wishes to make a statement with the sporty looking Kiger.

Renault Kiger will be a global product which will first be launched in India followed by other markets. It is the company’s fourth UV following the Duster, Koleos and Captur (latter two discontinued) and joins the likes of the Kwid and Triber which are also a part of the company portfolio in India. The Kiger will enter production at Renault-Nissan alliance Chennai Plant where the Nissan Magnite UV also enters production.

Renault Kiger Sporty Styling

The Kiger is built on the same CMFA+ platform as the Triber and will receive sporty and contemporary styling that will set it apart in its segment. The show car is collaboration between Corporate design teams in France and Renault India design. It boasts of an attractive design and a novel exterior colour of changing hues.

The sub 4 meter Renault Kiger gets a bold stance with sporty accents. The show car gets a signature Renault front grille. It also boasts of a semi floating roof, roof integrated spoiler flag drop, sloping rear window and tapered mirrors which are designed like airplane wings.

The body colour of showcar, which is called “California Dream” as well as “Aurora Borealis”, changes from blue to purple depending on the angle and light. Built to show off its outdoor ability, the Kiger commands a 210mm ground clearance and sits on 19 inch wheels which grooved tyres.

It sports skid plates at the front and rear and gets a double central exhaust system, double extractor and a hexagonal structure. Two level lighting is seen on the new Renault Kiger with full LED headlamps and a neon indicator lamp while at the rear it receives LED lighting with double C shaped tail lamps.

The interiors will see a touchscreen infotainment system, circular dials with integrated display for automatic climate controls, digital instrument panel, a multifunction steering wheel, dual glovebox, wireless phone charging and ambient lighting. It could also get an electric sunroof.

Engine specs, Price Est.

The Renault Kiger will share its underpinnings, engine and transmission set up with recently launched Nissan Magnite. It is positioned on the CMFA+ platform and will be powered by a 1.0 liter petrol engine offering 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque and a 1.0 liter turbo charged, 3 cylinder, petrol engine making 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque. Transmission options will include a 5 speed manual or CVT.

Renault has announced that the new Kiger will go on sale sometime in Q1, 2021. It could be priced between Rs.5-10 lakhs, es-sh, thus undercutting segment leaders such as the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.