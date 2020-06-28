Renault Kiger small SUV dashboard spied – Gets touchscreen, button start

Renault’s upcoming Kiger subcompact crossover supposedly has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine good for almost 100bhp

It is not news that French automaker Renault is working on an all-new subcompact crossover (or “compact SUV”) for the Indian market. Dubbed the Renault Kiger, the vehicle was spotted in different parts of India over the past few months, in early test mule avatars. It is based on Renault-Nissan’s modular CMF-A+ platform which also underpins the upcoming Nissan Magnite. A varied form of the architecture is employed in Renault India’s Triber mini-MPV.

Recently, we had shared a few spy pics of a Renault Kiger prototype doing rounds on the busy roads of Chennai. It was accompanied by a Renault Triber. Several rumours state that the Kiger would be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine good for almost 100bhp and 160Nm of torque. Even though its too early to confirm, market trends demand a similar output.

Meanwhile, another Renault Kiger has been caught on camera whilst on test. As one can observe, the crossover has become more production-ready than ever before. This time, a brief glimpse of the interiors was captured too. The rains seem to have helped in revealing its OEM red paint job under the worn-out camouflage.

Highlights on the inside include a fresh dashboard layout, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console (much like in the Triber), push-button start (under the climate control knobs) and a three-spoke steering wheel with several buttons (which implies added features). The interiors follow a black/grey theme.

Though it is not immediately evident, the camera angle suggests the absence of a clutch pedal while a dead pedal is clearly visible. However, automatics generally have a wider brake pedal. Some of these details might take a slightly different form in the final production avatar.

It was already confirmed that the new turbo petrol mill would be available coupled to a CVT (option). On the other hand, lower variants would be offered with an AMT option for their 1.0-litre NA petrol three-cylinder engine. In the BS6 Renault Triber, the power plant is good for just 71bhp and 96Nm — quite underpowered.

Once launched, it will face competition from several names. The main players in India’s sub-four-metre crossover segment include the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. On the other hand, new products such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser (rebadged Vitara Brezza), Kia Sonet and of course, Nissan Magnite will join the party soon.

Source