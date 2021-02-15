Renault Kiger Launch Price Rs 5.45 L To Rs 9.55 L – Introductory

Renault Kiger will be offered with loads of features but misses out on an electric sunroof

Renault has launched its sub-4 metre UV Kiger in India. It is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh, under-cutting its cousin Nissan Magnite by about Rs 5k. This make it the most affordable SUV in its segment. The French manufacturer recently announced that it has commenced series production of Kiger at its Chennai-based facility in Tamil Nadu.

As can be seen in the Kiger price list above, it is offered in a choice of 12 variants. Base variant RxE is only offered with 1 engine and transmission option. RxL is offered with MT, AMT as well as Turbo MT. Kiger RxT / RxZ are offered with all four MT, AMT, Turbo AMT and Turbo CVT. Top of the line variant costs Rs 9.55 lakhs, ex-sh. Dual tone is on offer with all variants, for an additional Rs 17k.



Renault Kiger Ex-sh Price

Energy



MT

Energy



EasyR AMT

Turbo



MT

Turbo



Xtronic CVT

RXE

5,45,000







RXL

6,14,000

6,59,000

7,14,000



RXT

6,60,000

7,05,000

7,60,000

8,60,000

RXZ

7,55,000

8,00,000

8,55,000

9,55,000

Exterior Design

In terms of design, Kiger looks like a beefed-up version of its hatchback sibling- Kwid with its winged front grille and Renault logo at centre and split lighting setup. It receives Tri-beam LED projector headlamps placed on the aggressive front bumper and horizontally positioned LED DRLs. At rear, it gets a slightly more raked profile than Magnite which are complemented by C-shaped LED taillights and a faux skid plate.

On its side profile, it flaunts a floating roofline and blacked-out pillars along with 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and roof rails. Other notable exterior highlights include flared wheel arches, a sculpted bonnet, a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna. It is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that also underpins Triber and Magnite.

Features on offer

New Kiger is offered with a sleuth of modern gizmos inside a spacious cabin. This will include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio controls, an Arkamys stereo system, keyless entry with push-button start and more. Wireless phone charger and a Philips PM 2.5 AC air filter will be offered as optional extras.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Powertrain setup of Kiger will include two engine options- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol mill.The former is good enough to produce 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque while the latter can kick out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque.

Both units will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a CVT automatic in the turbo petrol unit and an AMT in the naturally aspirated unit. These are the same options which are on offer with Magnite.

Kiger will lock horns with a long list of rivals which include Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Ford EcoSport to name a few. Test drive units have already arrived at Renault dealerships and bookings have opened officially at Rs 11k.