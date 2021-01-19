Renault Kiger LED DRLs Teased – New Electric Car Prototype Unveiled

Along with teasing the upcoming Kiger small SUV in production spec form, Renault has also revealed their new electric car prototype

With global debut set for 28th Jan 2021, the new Renault Kiger has now been officially teased in production ready form. From the teaser image, it is clear that the production ready Kiger carries the LED DRL and projector headlamps from the concept which was revealed back in November.

Kiger Debut

With compact and subcompact SUVs being highly popular in the Indian markets, automakers are heralding in various models in this segment. Kiger will be based on the same platform as the Magnite, which has met huge sales success in India.

The Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite will be produced at the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s production base in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The Kiger will enter the sub 4 meter segment wherein it will take on the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, etc in terms of competition.

Renault 5 Electric Car

Renault has unveiled its upcoming retro-styled electric car called ‘5’. Renault 5 Prototype Electric Car gives a look into the future small EV from Renault, which is set to go on sale by the middle of this decade. The car takes its design and styling cues from the R5 hatchback which was in production from 1972 to 1996. It is among the fourteen new models which are expected to hit showrooms by 2025.

Seven of these fourteen models are going to be fully electric vehicles. The new concept blends with its namesake’s boxy proportions with a modern and contemporary design which includes high-tech displays, LED lighting signatures and sculpted side surfaces expected out of a modern car.

Exterior Design Highlights

Upfront, the B-segment concept car features LED headlight clusters flanked by the French brand’s diamond-shaped emblem with no radiator grille. It gets a clean front bumper which features thin square-shaped LED DRLs and ‘RENAULT’ in bold lettering.

The bonnet air intake is neatly hidden with a charging hatch on the company’s logo on the front nose. The small impression of the French flag on its rearview mirrors shows its nationalistic pride.

At rear, the LED taillights feature aero flaps with an illuminated reflector strip running around the roof lining to the A-pillars which seem to pay tribute to Renault 5 models of the 1980s. Side profile’s centre of attraction are the large alloy wheels wrapped in Continental tyres.

Overall, the concept’s design looks very clean and simple yet feels a modernised version of the original R5 with references such as boxy wheel arches, flat sides and a tilted C-pillar. There is also a nod to the original ‘5’ with impressions on its wheels, rear logo and side grid.

Other Details

Details are very sparse at the moment with the automaker yet to reveal its expected specifications or even its interior images. All we know is that it will be based on a modular EV architecture that has been developed by Renault and its alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi. Dubbed as CMF-EV, this platform will underpin most small and medium-sized cars from the alliance brands, for instance, the upcoming Nissan Ariya crossover.

While no definite timeline has been set for its production to commence, new Renault 5 Concept could replace the highly successful Zoe EV as the brand’s compact electric hatchback. The carmaker has also announced that its performance range of cars which will carry the nametag of Alpine, will be an all-electric range of cars and the 5 Prototype could very well be part of this lineup.