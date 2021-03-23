Renault Kiger Price Hike From 1st April 2021 – Existing And New Bookings

Renault India will increase prices of their newly launched Kiger UV from 1st April 2021

Launched last month, from a starting price of 5.45 lakhs, ex-sh, Renault Kiger is currently the most affordable compact sub 4 meter UV you can buy in India. It will soon be getting expensive. From 1st April 2021, Renault will be increasing prices of the Kiger UV.

The price hike will be applicable to all the existing bookings as well as the new bookings. Those who get delivery from 1st April 2021 onwards, will have to pay the increased price of Kiger. Existing customers, who have already booked Kiger, and are awaiting delivery, have received notifications from Renault India dealers regarding the price hike.

Kiger Demand

Launched more than a month ago, Renault is yet to announce the official number of bookings their new UV has received. As per a few dealers, the demand has been good. Some dealers have even recorded 100+ deliveries of Kiger in a single day.

Some customers have complained that they had booked the Kiger on 1st day, and are still awaiting delivery. In Feb 2021, Renault dispatched over 3,200 Kiger UVs to dealers across India.

Manufacturers the world over are facing shortage of parts. From chips to foam for seats to touchscreen infotainment systems. With the recent fire at a chip plant in Japan, reports suggest that some manufacturers might have to even longer for chips than earlier predicted.

Kiger Design

In itself, the Renault Kiger comes in with several smart attributes, sporty accents and shows off the company’s competence in terms of both design and engineering. It is seen sculpted fascia, a two slat grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, a high shoulder line and a sloping roofline with roof rails. The Renault Kiger sits on 16 inch alloy wheels and boasts of best in segment boot space at 405 liters.

Presented in four variants of RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ, the new Kiger is offered in colour options of Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, and Mahogany Brown. The Radiant Red colour scheme is restricted to the top of the line RXZ variant while buyers can also get dual tone options with paint schemes of Caspian Blue and Moonlight Silver across all variants.

Renault Kiger Engine Specs

Renault Kiger gets its power via two petrol engines that also power the Nissan Magnite. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine offers 71 hp power and 96 Nm torque while the 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo engine makes 99 hp power and 160 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 5 speed manual as standard with option of AMT unit for the naturally aspirated engine and CVT automatic for the turbo unit.

Kiger is currently priced starting from Rs 5.45 lakhs to Rs 9.55 lakhs, ex-sh. It finds itself in the midst of a highly competitive segment that sees stalwarts such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser.