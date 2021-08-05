Renault Kiger RXT O Variant Launch Soon – Gets LED Headlight, Alloys

Renault will soon launch a new variant of Kiger, based on the RXT 1.0 NA engine option

Since its launch, the Renault Kiger is seeing decent demand from customers. Currently, the waiting period stands at approximately 6 weeks for certain key trims. To ensure that Renault can maximize on sales, the French Auto giant is now getting ready to launch a new variant of the Kiger, which would further increase the purchasing options at customer’s end.

The new variant will be baptized as Kiger RXT Option and would include the major features of the RXZ trim, but will be available at a more attractive price point. In Kiger’s line-up, it will sit over the RXT trim and will cost INR 35K additionally (ex-showroom). On road price of the variant will be approximately INR 40K higher than the on-road price of the RXT Trim.

The 1.0 liter naturally aspirated Kiger RXT trim is priced at about Rs 7.02 lakh, ex-sh currently. The RXT Option variant is priced at Rs 7.37 lakh, ex-sh. Bookings of the RXT O will commence from 6th August and customers will be able to even get their vehicles invoiced from 6th Aug’21, subject to availability of the trim at dealerships.

Key Features

It is to be noted that this new trim will be available only with the 1.0 L Naturally Aspirated petrol engine option. RXT O will not be introduced for the Turbo-charged engine variants. Hat tip to Sharman D’Souza for sharing the update.

Some of the key features which would potentially be the highlights of the RXT O trim would be Diamond Cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 Filter, Tri-Octa LED Headlamps and a wireless smartphone replication system. Addition of this trim will help Renault to provide more options to customers and potentially help to retain interested customers, who might be considering some options from close competitors as well.

Current Trim Stack-Up

Currently, the Kiger is sold in India at a starting price tag of INR 5.64 lakhs and goes all the way up to INR 10.09 lakhs for the top-spec trim. Renault is offering a sizeable amount of variants as the total offering currently includes 24 different combinations, 14 with Manual Transmission and 10 with Automatic Transmission options. The entry-level trim of the Kiger is called the RXE while the top of the line trim happens to be the RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone.

Since its launch, Renault has provided customers a total of 4 different powertrain options to choose from. While there is only 1 petrol engine which is offered, it is available in both Naturally Aspirated and Turbo Charged versions. The NA motor dishes out 72 PS and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbo-charged variant churns out 100 PS and 160 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed MT is offered as standard on both the variants. The NA engine also gets an AMT option while the Turbo motor also gets a CVT gearbox.

Competition

The compact SUV segment in India is extremely cluttered currently, as all major OEMs are present in the same. The Kiger which was launched in Feb’21 competes with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

In other news, Renault has started the export of the Kiger to international markets. Renault had started the supplies of India-made Kiger to Nepal and recently had sent a lot of 760 units to South Africa. Later, it plans to expand the export to more countries in Africa and SAARC region.