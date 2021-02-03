Renault Kiger Spied At Dealership Undisguised In New Silver Colour

Renault Kiger, a sub 4 meter SUV, is positioned on the CMFA+ platform that also formed the base for the Triber

The new Renault Kiger has made its presence felt in production ready format. It will be officially launched at the end of Feb or by early March. It will take on the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite.

Ahead of launch, Renault Kiger has started to arrive at dealer showrooms in select cities. These units are most likely for dealer staff and technician training purpose. Kiger is seen in silver exterior colour. Images here are credit to Car King / Rushlane Spylane Facebook group.

Renault Kiger Design

Boasting of a muscular stance with a contemporary and athletic design, the Renault Kiger will be positioned on the CMFA+ platform. It will get ample cabin room and cargo space (405 liters).

It will be presented in a choice of 6 exterior colour options of Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. Dual tone colour options will be available on all variants of the Kiger while only Radiant Red is restricted to the top end trim.

The Kiger receives a sporty exterior design with a sculpted bonnet, flared wheel arches, a winged front grille design and LED headlamps. It also receives C shaped LED tail lamps, faux aluminum skid plates and a sloping roofline. The sub 4 meter SUV will sit on 16 inch alloy wheels fitted with195/65 R16 tyres and ground clearance will stand at 205mm.

Interiors and Features

The interiors of the Kiger will be done up in a black and grey colour scheme. It will receive a grey layered dashboard with black plastic accents on central console and power window switches. Infotainment will be via an 8.0 inch centrally mounted, floating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with a 7.0 inch Multi-Skin Reconfigurable TFT digital instrumentation display.

The Kiger also receives a 4 speaker, 4 tweeter Arkamys audio system. Renault Kiger shares its steering wheel design with the Triber with steering mounted controls. Storage spaces in the cabin include four 1 liter bottle space, 2 cups, 7.5 liters in the central front arm rest and 10.5 liters in the glove box.

In-cabin conveniences also extend to keyless entry, push button start, automatic climate control and ambient lighting along with a PM2.5 air filter. The only feature missing on the Renault Kiger is a sunroof, a feature which is seen on the top spec variants of rivals such as the Nexon, Venue, Sonet and EcoSport.

Seating in the Renault Kiger provides for added driver and passenger comfort with 710mm distance between front and rear seats – which is the best in its segment. The rear seating also offers elbow room at 1,431mm and legroom at 222mm and is also the best in its segment. Boot capacity is at 405 liters which can be extended to 879 liters with second row seats folded down.

Safety equipment on board the new Renault Kiger will include dual front airbags and two side airbags. It also receives 3 point seat belt at the rear and 2 point in the middle while seat belt for front seats comes with a reminder for added safety.

Engine and Transmission

Renault Kiger will be powered by petrol engine options. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine offers 70 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT. It also gets a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol engine making 97 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed CVT unit.

Driving modes on offer include Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode. Suspension is via McPherson strut with lower triangle and coil spring, anti-roll bar and traverse arm in the front and Torsion beam axle at the rear. Price is expected to start in the Rs 5 lakh range.