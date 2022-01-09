Renault Kiger, Triber Prices Jan 2022 Increased – Old Vs New Price List

Renault sells the Kwid, Triber, Duster and Kiger in India – They have reported a 37.45 percent YoY de-growth to 6,130 units in Dec 2021

Renault India has announced a price hike for two of the models in its lineup – Kiger and Triber. The price hike does not include the Duster and Kwid. The price hike is being introduced from January 2022 and is attributed to the substantial increase in price of raw materials and transportation costs.

Renault Kiger prices Jan 2022

Renault has hiked prices of the Kiger sub 4 meter SUV from Rs 10,960 to Rs 29,000 depending on variant. The base RXE manual variant which was earlier priced at Rs 5,64,030 has now been increased by Rs 14,970 to a new price of Rs 5,79,000.

The price hike is heftier on the Kiger RXL manual trim that goes up by 18,000 to Rs 6,72,030 while the RXL Easy-R automatic is higher by Rs 23,000 to Rs 7,27,030. The RXT trim with manual transmission carries a price hike of Rs 21,000. This sees the RXT which was priced earlier at 7,02,030 now carrying a price tag of Rs 7,23,030 from Jan 2022.

Price hikes on the Kiger RXT-DT, RXT EasyR and EasyR DT see prices increased by Rs 24,000, Rs 26,000 and Rs 29,000 respectively to Rs 7,23,030, Rs 7,46,030 and Rs 7,78,030. Renault Kiger RXT EasyR DT automatic carries the highest price hike.

Renault Kiger RXZ variants in manual and automatic transmission options see prices that once stood between Rs 7,91,030 and 10,09,030 now in a higher ranger from Rs 8.09,990 to Rs 10,22,990 following the recent price hike.

Renault Kiger gets its power via a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine that makes 70hp and 96Nm torque at 3,500rpm mated to a 5 speed manual and a 5 speed AMT option. It is also powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder turbo engine that makes 97hp and 160Nm 3,200rpm mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed CVT option.

Renault Triber prices Jan 2022

Renault has also increased prices of the Triber 7 seater MUV from January 2022. The prices now range from Rs 5,69,000 to Rs 8,25,000 as against an earlier pricing from Rs 5,50,000 to Rs 7,95,200. The price hike starts off at Rs 19,000 on the base RXE manual variant while the RXL manual sees price increase of Rs 27,800. The higher price hike of Rs 29,800 is on Tiber RXL Easy R automatic, RXT Easy R automatic and on RXZ Easy R automatic variants as well as on the RXZ Easy R DT automatic.

Renault Triber MPV is available with just one engine option. This includes a 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated, inline 3 petrol engine that offers 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to either a 5 speed manual transmission or 5 speed AMT.

Renault Triber was the brand’s top selling car in 2021 beating both the Kwid and Kiger. In CY2021, there were a total of 32,766 units of Renault Triber sold in India. In the same 12 month period, Renault sold 31,656 units of Kwid and 28,586 units of Kiger, while Duster sales dipped to only 2,570 units.