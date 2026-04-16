Renault Kiger, Triber Turbo CNG Launch Soon – New RGEP Platform With Underbody CNG Tanks

Renault has showcased its new RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) with an innovative underbody CNG setup, giving a clear indication of what’s coming next for its mass-market lineup. This development aligns closely with the brand’s recently announced futuREady India strategy, where top management highlighted a strong push towards multi-energy powertrains tailored for Indian buyers.

During the announcement, Renault Group CEO Francois Provost emphasised India’s role as a key growth market and a hub for innovation, while Renault India CEO Stephane Deblaise confirmed plans for a diversified portfolio including electrified and alternative fuel options. The RGEP platform with CNG integration appears to be one of the first tangible outcomes of that roadmap.

Underbody CNG – Practical And Space Efficient

The highlight of this new setup is the dual-cylinder CNG layout integrated under the vehicle floor. Unlike existing dealer-fit kits that eat into boot space, this factory-developed solution ensures no compromise on luggage capacity. This is particularly important for vehicles like Triber, where boot usability is a key selling point. By moving the cylinders under the body, Renault not only improves practicality but also ensures better weight distribution and overall packaging efficiency.

The new RGEP platform will underpin Kiger and Triber, both of which are now expected to receive factory-fitted CNG options later this year, likely around the festive season. Currently, Triber is offered with dealer-level CNG kits, which significantly reduce cargo space. The upcoming factory-fit solution is expected to address this limitation. Kiger is also likely to get the same setup, marking Renault’s entry into the factory-fitted CNG SUV space.

Turbo-CNG 1.0 Liter

Another big news is Renault will launch the underbody CNG tanks with turbo 1.0 liter engine option. Yes, thanks to the new RGEP platform, which replaces the existing CMF-A platform. With this new platform, Renault has made the necessary modifications which will allow them to finally launch Triber with a turbo petrol engine.

Turbo-petrol engine with CNG is a relatively rare combination in this segment. This could offer better performance compared to conventional CNG vehicles, while still delivering lower running costs. Such a setup would align with Renault’s broader strategy of offering multi-energy solutions, including petrol, hybrid, electric and CNG options across its lineup.

Part Of Larger FutuREady Push

The RGEP platform and underbody CNG integration highlight Renault’s intent to localise solutions specifically for India. As outlined in the futuREady plan, the company is aiming to make India one of its top three global markets by 2030, supported by new products and alternative fuel technologies.

With CNG demand rising steadily in India, especially in price-sensitive segments, Renault’s underbody CNG solution could offer a clear advantage over traditional kits. If launched with competitive pricing, Kiger and Triber CNG variants have the potential to attract a wider customer base looking for lower running costs without sacrificing practicality.