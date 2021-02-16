Renault Kiger Vs Top 9 Rivals – Magnite, Sonet, Venue, Brezza, Nexon, EcoSport

Launched at Rs 5.45 lakh, Renault Kiger is the most affordable sub-compact SUV

Kiger has the potential to emerge as a viable upgrade option for small car owners. It could also appeal to first time car buyers. To understand how it fares against rivals, here’s a quick comparison between Renault Kiger and its rivals.

Due to its pricing, Kiger has many rivals, but the top 9 rivals are the ones which are in the same compact sub 4m crossover segment. These are – Magnite, Brezza, Sonet, Venue, Urban Cruiser, Nexon, XUV300, WRV and EcoSport.

Renault Kiger design and features

Sub-compact SUVs are known for their sporty design and Kiger is no different. Kiger looks ready to dominate the roads with its aggressive front bumper, tri-beam LED projector headlamps, chrome grille, sleek DRLs, sculpted bonnet, thick body cladding, dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, roof mounted spoiler and C-shaped LED tail lights. Kiger utilizes the CMF-A+ platform, the same as that of Magnite and Triber.

On the inside, Kiger gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Arkamys stereo system. Optional features include Philips PM 2.5 AC air filter and wireless phone charger. Kiger misses out on electric sunroof, which is available with rivals such as Sonet, Nexon, EcoSport, XUV300 and Venue.

Renault Kiger powertrain

Renault Kiger is available with two engine options – a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a turbo unit of the same capacity. The naturally aspirated petrol motor is capable of generating 71 bhp of max power and 96 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The turbo motor churns out 99 bhp / 160 Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.

Kiger shares its powertrain options with Magnite, so both SUVs could be expected to have largely the same level of performance. With the exception of Honda WR-V, all other SUVs have higher power delivery as compared to Kiger turbo variant.

In terms of torque output, Kiger turbo is ahead of Brezza, WR-V and EcoSport. Talking about transmission, Kiger matches the options available with other SUVs. Only exceptions are Sonet and Venue, which have the additional 6-speed iMT option.

Renault Kiger fuel efficiency, safety and pricing

Kiger MT variant offers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl. This could play an important role in customer purchase decisions. Fuel efficiency of Kiger CVT variant is 17.7 kmpl, which is close to that of Brezza, Sonet and Venue.

Kiger’s safety ratings could be similar to that of Magnite that has received 4-star in ASEAN NCAP test results. Rivals Nexon and XUV300 have 5-star safety rating whereas Brezza has 4-star rating. Kiger is the most affordable sub-compact SUV, available in the price range of Rs 5.45 – 9.55 Lakh. However, these are introductory prices and likely to be increased in the future.