Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched – New Safety and Feature Upgrades

Renault India today marked a decade of its entry-level hatchback, the Kwid, with the launch of a special 10th Anniversary Edition alongside a refreshed variant lineup. The Kwid, which has been one of the key models in redefining India’s entry-level car market with its SUV-inspired stance, now comes with enhanced safety features, new variant nomenclature, and updated pricing post GST reforms.

Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition

Limited to 500 units, the Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is based on the Techno variant and is priced at Rs 5.14 lakh (MT) and Rs 5.63 lakh (AMT), ex-showroom pan-India. The model introduces dual-tone colour options including Fiery Red with Black Roof and a new Shadow Grey with Black Roof. Exclusive styling cues include shiny black Flex Wheels, anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar, and a yellow grille insert.

Inside, the special edition features yellow-accented seat upholstery, leatherette steering with mustard stitching, themed infotainment surrounds, and illuminated scuff plates, highlighting its celebratory character.

Enhanced Safety and Features

In a significant safety update, all Kwid variants now come with 3-point seatbelts for all seats. The Climber variant has been upgraded further with six airbags, making it one of the safest offerings in its segment.

Renault has restructured its variant lineup with new names. The refreshed lineup aims to simplify the portfolio while aligning with customer demand for modern, tech-focused trims.

– Evolution (earlier RXL)

– Techno (earlier RXT)

– Climber

Pricing Post GST Reforms

With GST benefits passed on to customers, the Kwid continues to position itself as one of the most value-driven options in the entry segment. Prices start at Rs 4.29 lakh (Authentic MT) and go up to Rs 5.99 lakh (Climber AMT DT), ex-showroom pan-India.

1. Authentic MT – Rs 4,29,900

2. Evolution MT – Rs 4,66,500

3. Evolution AMT – Rs 4,99,900

4. Techno MT – Rs 4,99,900

5. 10th Anniversary Edition MT – Rs 5,14,500

6. Techno AMT – Rs 5,48,800

7. 10th Anniversary Edition AMT – Rs 5,63,500

8. Climber – Rs 5,47,000

9. Climber AMT – Rs 5,88,200

10. Climber DT – Rs 5,58,000

11. Climber AMT DT – Rs 5,99,100

Powertrain and Performance

The Kwid continues with its 1.0L SCe petrol engine, available with manual and Easy-R AMT options. With 184 mm ground clearance and robust suspension, it maintains its micro-SUV appeal for city and highway use.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India, said: “The Kwid has been instrumental in shaping Renault’s journey in India, redefining the entry segment with its innovation, accessibility, and over 95% localisation. Having already set new benchmarks in style within the micro-SUV category, the 10th Anniversary Edition marks a significant milestone — celebrating a decade of customer trust and our commitment to delivering high-value mobility solutions.”