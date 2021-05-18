Renault Kwid 800cc RXT Variant Loses Two Features

Kwid 0.8-Litre is priced between Rs 3.18 lakh and Rs 4.48 lakh, while the 1.0-litre variants are offered at a price range between Rs 4.40-5.39 lakh (ex-sh)

Renault has discreetly removed some of its features from its entry-level hatch Kwid. Along with Maruti Suzuki Alto and Datsun Redi-go, Kwid is the only other car in India which currently has the option of an 800cc petrol engine. Now, two features from 0.8-litre iteration of the cross hatch are set to be deleted.

The side body decals and rear parcel tray have been removed from the top-spec RXT variant of the 800cc Kwid. Models manufactured on or after 3 May 2021 will not be provided with a rear parcel shelf and whereas units built on or after 17 May 2021 will miss out on body claddings.

The 800cc Kwid continues to be retailed in five trims namely Std, RXE, RXL, Neotech RXL, and RXT. No other changes have been made in any of the other trims or the 1.0-litre variants of the micro crossover. There has been no changes made either in design or specifications of the hatch.

Engine, Transmission Options

As mentioned earlier, Kwid can be powered by two engine options- a 0.8-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor. The former is good enough to generate 53 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque while being paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The larger 1.0-litre unit can churn out 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque and can be coupled with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Features on offer

The top-spec Kwid continues to be offered with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice Recognition, manual air conditioner, a fully digital LED instrument cluster.

It also gets piano black centre console, a 12V charger for rear passengers, keyless entry and a reverse-parking camera. In terms of safety, it is equipped with features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and speed alert system.

Warranty, Free Service Extension

In other related news, on seeing the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, Renault has extended the warranty and free service period for all its customers till 31 July 2021. This is applicable for consumers whose vehicles’ service and warranty are due to get expired between 1 April and 31 May 2021.

In addition to this, the French carmaker will continue to provide 24×7 roadside assistance in order to ensure continuous support for its customers in case of an emergency. Renault currently retails four models in India including Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster.

