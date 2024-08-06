Renault Kwid EV Spied In India – 225 KM Range, Affordable Pricing

Upon launch, Renault Kwid EV will challenge rivals such as Tata Punch EV, Citroen eC3 and MG Comet

At the start of 2024, Renault had outlined plans for its India operations. Two new SUVs and an EV are part of the portfolio expansion strategy. A recent test mule sighting reveals that the new EV will be a heavily localized version of Dacia Spring EV sold across international markets.

Renault Kwid EV (Dacia Spring EV) – Styling and features

Unlike other EVs that usually have a quirkier profile, the Renault Kwid EV utilizes a more traditional design aesthetics. The LED DRLs at the front seem familiar to that of the new-gen Duster. The charging port is located at the front, under the DC logo. Other highlights include a split headlamp setup, a closed-off grille, single wiper and rugged bumper design. Side profile will have squared off wheel arches, door side trims and conventional door handles.

This test mule can be seen with steel wheels. Top-spec variants could get aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. At the rear, Renault Kwid EV has rear wiper, integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna and edgy tail lamps. While Dacia Spring EV sold overseas is 3,701 mm long, it offers adequate boot space of 308 litres. Upcoming Renault Kwid EV will have largely the same dimensions.

Renault Kwid EV – Interiors

Inside, Renault Kwid EV will be getting a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch instrument cluster. Other highlights include a minimalistic centre console, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, circular AC vents and a stubby gear lever. A dual-tone interior theme with contrasting white highlights creates an exciting cockpit experience.

As entry-level EVs in India offer a comprehensive range of features, Renault Kwid EV will have to deliver something similar. The Dacia Spring EV sold overseas has electrically adjustable door mirrors, vehicle to load (V2L), USB charging socket, foldable rear seats for enhanced storage and handy storage compartments. A comprehensive range of internet connected features are available.

Safety kit includes electronic stability control, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver attention alert, rear parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. ADAS features such as lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and emergency braking system are also available.

Renault Kwid EV – Range, performance

Across international markets, two variants are on offer. Top-spec variant utilizes a 26.8 kWh battery pack, delivering 65 hp and 113 Nm. Range is 225 km and 0 to 100 km/H can be achieved in 13.7 seconds. Top speed is rated at 125 km/H. The battery can be charged using a 7kW standard AC charger or a 30 kW DC rapid charger. At public charging stations that have a 150-kW fast charger, Dacia Spring EV can charge 20% to 80% in just around 40 minutes.

Renault Kwid EV – Launch, pricing

As the entry-level EV segment has been registering strong demand, Renault will be looking to launch the Kwid EV as soon as possible. It is likely to debut in 2025. With localization, an affordable price point can be achieved. The Dacia Spring EV sold overseas is among the most affordable EV options in Europe. In India, Renault Kwid EV could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh.

