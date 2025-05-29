Renault Kwid EV Spied On Flatbed Truck – Launch In 2025?

Renault has been upping its game in the Indian automotive market. The company recently launched CNG retrofit kits on all of its vehicles for Rs 74,999, reaffirming its stance on green mobility. Now, we can see a much greener vehicle testing in India in the form of Kwid EV spied on top of a flatbed truck.

This is not the first time a Renault Kwid EV is spied testing in India. We saw one last year testing in India around August 2024 and it was a Dacia version which is sold as Spring EV. When launched in India, it will bear a Renault logo, similar to what the company did with Duster SUV, which is not launching in India in 2025.

Renault Kwid EV Spied

At the lower end of India’s electric car segment, we have offerings like MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV. Where Comet EV is priced at Rs 7.36 without BaaS and Rs 4.99 lakh + Rs 2.9/km (Ex-sh) with BaaS, Tata Tiago EV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh). What if there was a new electric car without a battery rental program that costs well below 7 lakh (Ex-sh)?

That is an enticing proposition and Renault seems to be working to do just that. While the spy shots trail for Kiger EV seems to have hit a dead end, the only other road open is Kwid EV. This will be a rebadged Dacia Spring EV and it will bear a Reanult logo and even the Kwid EV name, owing to its already established brand recall.

The recent spy shots show a Renault Kwid EV test mule strapped on top of a flatbed pickup truck. If it was spied in Pune city, one could speculate that it is heading for ARAI certification. However, this particular test mule was spied near Chennai port in Tamil Nadu.

What to expect?

Notable elements seen from these spy shots include rear tail lights, rear washer and wiper, steel wheels, and what looks like a shark-fin antenna. The camouflage used restricts the visibility of finer design details. When launched in India, it is likely to bear a 26.8 kWh battery pack promising up to 220 km of range on a single charge.

Propelling this vehicle is likely to be a single electric motor with up to 64 bhp of peak power. Features-wise, we can expect a new dashboard with EV-specific features like a fully digital TFT instrument cluster to clearly show battery stats and other elements. Launch date is not confirmed and one can expect it to launch after the Duster, Kiger facelift and Triber facelift sometime in 2026.

