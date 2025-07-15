Renault Kwid EV Spied Testing In India Again – Launch Likely This Year

While not official, it is likely that Renault Kwid EV will borrow the electric powertrain from Dacia Spring EV sold in Europe

Renault is looking to expand its India portfolio with multiple new models. One of these is the Kwid EV, which is expected to be launched later this year or early 2026. Ahead of that, test vehicles have been spotted in full camo. Let’s check out the details based on the latest spy shots.

Renault Kwid EV – Styling and features

In terms of its silhouette, Renault Kwid EV is largely the same as its petrol-powered counterpart. The electric version of Kwid was originally launched in China as the Renault City K-ZE in 2019. It was introduced in Europe in 2021 as the Dacia Spring EV. In Latin America, the electric Kwid is sold as Renault Kwid E-Tech Electric.

For the Indian market, the Kwid EV may be a close match with the Dacia Spring. While the Dacia Spring and ICE Kwid maintain the same basic proportions, the former adopts styling elements inspired by the new-gen Duster. Key highlights include the distinctive Y-shaped lighting elements, full-width LED strip and prominent bumper.

A similar design is expected for the Kwid EV in India. The electric hatch will have rugged aesthetics, featuring squared wheel arches, thick body cladding and door moulding. Sporty alloy wheels will further enhance overall look and feel. These features are inline with the test vehicles spotted in recent times.

Interiors of Renault Kwid EV have not been spied yet. It is expected that Kwid EV will have features such as a 10-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB ports. In Europe, the Dacia Spring EV offers premium features such as vehicle to load (V2L).

A comprehensive range of safety features are on offer. It includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist and emergency call function. Some ADAS features are also on offer such as emergency braking system, traffic sign recognition and lane keeping assist. Some of these may not make it to the Indian model.

Renault Kwid EV – Powertrain, battery, range

It is likely that specs of Kwid EV will be largely the same as the Dacia Spring EV sold in Europe. The latter is offered with a 26.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Two variants are on offer, one with a 33 kW (44 hp) motor and the other with a 48 kW (65 hp) motor. Torque output is 125 Nm for both motors. Range is up to 225 km, as per WLTP standards. Charging time with an AC domestic socket is around 11 to 13 hours. With a 30 kW DC fast charger, 20% to 80% can be achieved in around 45 minutes.

Expected Pricing

In Europe, Dacia Spring EV is one of the most affordable fully electric cars on offer. Renault will have similar goals for the Kwid EV, which will compete with rivals such as Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. Renault Kwid EV could be offered here at a starting price of around Rs 7 lakh. MG Comet EV is available at Rs 7.50 lakh, whereas Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs 7.99 lakh. Citroen eC3 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh.