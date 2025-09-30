Renault Kwid Facelift Interiors, Exteriors Spied Before Launch – Major Update

While not official, Renault could also introduce the Kwid EV after launching the Kwid ICE facelift in India

As part of its portfolio refresh, Renault launched the facelift versions of Triber and Kiger in July and August, respectively. Renault is now working on the Kwid facelift, which is expected to be launched soon. Ahead of that, a recent test mule sighting has revealed some new details. A hint of an exhaust seen in these spy shots, suggest that this test mule is not an EV. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Kwid facelift – What’s new?

Most of the updates for Renault Kwid facelift appear to be derived from the Dacia Spring EV sold in Europe. Strong evidence comes from the distinctive Y-shaped LED DRLs, pentagonal halogen headlamps and a closed-off grille design. The hatchback has squared-off wheel arches, thick body cladding, flap-style door handles and a gently sloping roofline. Design of the steel wheel covers appears similar to the Dacia Spring EV.

At the rear too, one can see Y-shaped tail lamps, the same as that of Dacia Spring EV. Even with the camouflage, one can spot the Kwid facelift to have largely the same rear profile as Dacia Spring EV. There’s a broad trim connecting the tail lamps, which could get Renault’s logo in the centre. Kwid facelift’s rear profile will carry a more polished and decluttered look. This design approach is likely to give the hatch a stronger and more likable road presence.

Interiors of Kwid facelift have also received multiple updates. One can spot a large touchscreen infotainment system, which could be a 10-inch unit. Will this larger screen make it to production? Only time will tell. There seems to be a new digital instrument cluster, likely a 7-inch unit, and a refreshed design for the steering wheel. Various other interior updates are possible, although these haven’t been spotted.

Renault Kwid facelift – Performance

If Renault Kwid facelift continues in ICE format, it will be using the existing 1.0-litre petrol engine. It generates 69 PS and 92.5 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. Renault has also introduced CNG option across its portfolio including the Kwid hatchback.

However, the CNG variants are not factory fitted. Instead, the CNG retrofit is done by government-approved entities at the dealer level. All the necessary documentation is handled by the dealer. Moreover, buyers get a 3 years/100,000 km standard warranty. The CNG kit for Kwid costs Rs 75,000.

Is Kwid EV also incoming?

With growing interest in electric cars, it is possible that Renault could also launch the electric version of Kwid in India. In that case, the hardware for Kwid EV could be the same as that of Dacia Spring EV. The latter comes with a 26.8 kWh battery pack, offering a range of around 220 km (WLTP). Users can choose from motor options of 45 PS or 65 PS.

It remains to be seen if Renault will have both ICE and EV versions of Kwid in India or the hatchback will only be offered in electric format. Kwid EV, if launched here, will take on rivals such as Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.

Source – weguide.auto