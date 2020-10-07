Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Arrives At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

The 2020 Renault Kwid Neotech is priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 over corresponding Kwid variants

Renault India has introduced a special edition of the Kwid hatchback in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT variants. Called the Kwid Neotech Edition, this is priced at Rs.4.30 lakhs for the base variant, a premium of Rs.30,000 over the Renault Kwid RXL. The Kwid Neotech edition AMT variant is priced Rs 4.83 lakhs (ex-showroom). This new Kwid Neotech Edition celebrates the Kwid hitting the 3.5 lakh mark in sales in the country.

Dual Tone Color Scheme and First in Segment Features

A number of segment first features make their way onto this special edition. The most striking is its dual tone colour scheme of Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof. It receives chrome accents on its front grille, new blacked out B pillars and 3D decals on its C pillars.

The special edition also stands apart with Neotech door cladding and flex wheels. Video below by Gyani Enough channel gives a detailed look at the exteriors and interiors of the Kwid Neotech Edition.

The interiors get updated in a matching color scheme with upholster seen with blue inserts and blue stitching accents. It also receives an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while USB charging socket for front passengers and an AMT chrome dial are also a part of its interior updates.

Specs

2020 Renault Kwid Neotech is available in all three drive train options of 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT. The 799 cc, three cylinder engine offers 53 hp power at 5,678 rpm and 72 Nm torque at 4,386 rpm. The more powerful 999cc, three cylinder engine is capable of 67 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm torque at 4,250 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission as standard.

The 1.0 liter engine gets an optional 5 speed AMT. The Renault Kwid gets an extended warranty upto 5 years along with 100,000 km from date of delivery leading to a lower cost of ownership.

Renault India has posted a 5.51 percent increase in sales for September 2020. Total sales stood at 8,805 units, up from 8,345 units sold in September 2019. The Renault Kwid, at a No.1 position in the company lineup, commanded more than 50 percent of the total sales with 4,513 units sold in the past month, proving to be a volume driver for the company. This entry level product claims a low cost of ownership due to its 98 percent localization levels staying true to ‘Make in India’ policy of the Government of India.