Renault Kwid RxL 1 Liter MT, AMT launched – Sales cross 3.5 Lakh

Renault Kwid has become the best selling Renault car in India in recent years

Renault India today announced launch of new Kwid RXL variant with 1 liter engine option. Along with this, the company has also announced a new sales milestone, which has been achieved by Kwid. Total sales of Kwid has now crossed the 3.5 lakh mark. Renault claims that Kwid comes with 98% localization level, and is the most successful ‘Make in India’ story.

Speaking about the new variant, Kwid RXL is presented in both MT and AMT transmission options. It is priced at Rs.4.16 lakhs and Rs.4.48 lakhs respectively. These are ex-sh prices. It is basically more affordable variants for the 1 liter engine option, which until now was only offered with top of the line variants.

Renault says that these prices for 1.0 liter BS6 compliant Renault Kwid makes the hatchback even more accessible to customers. They are expecting to see increased demand in the months ahead. Below are latest prices of all variants of Kwid on sale in India.

Renault Kwid boasts of a design language inspired by a contemporary SUV. It receives best in class features, an attractive design language with 6 colour options of Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue. To make it more attractive to buyers in India, the company also offers an optional 5 year/1,00,000 lakh km warranty from date of delivery.

Though Renault Kwid is being offered with a 1.0 liter powertrain in MT and AMT options, there is also a 0.8 liter engine that powers lower variants of Renault Kwid. The 0.8 liter engine with four variants STD, RXE, RXL and RXT offers 53 hp power and 72 Nm torque while mated to a 5 speed manual. The 1.0 liter petrol engine is capable of 67 hp power and 91 Nm torque with a 5 speed manual and 5 speed automatic gearbox.

Standard safety equipment on Renault Kwid includes airbags, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, speed alert and ABS and EBD. Renault has also added features such as reverse parking sensors across range while top end variants get rear view camera assist via sound and colour guidelines.

To boost sales even further, the company has announced a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme wherein customers can start payment of EMIs after 3 months of date of purchase. This scheme is on offer on purchase via company dealerships or through their website or even on My Renault App. Renault is also offering cash discounts and exchange benefits to customers across range with special financing at 8.25 percent along with exchange schemes and special discounts to frontline COVID-19 warriors.