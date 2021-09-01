Renault Kwid Updated With New Features, White-Black Dual Tone Colour

Renault Kwid competes against other entry-level models such as Maruti Alto, S-Presso and Datsun Redi-go

Renault is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in the Indian market and to mark this momentous occasion, the French carmaker has launched an updated Kwid. The crossover hatch has been the company’s most popular model in the country and is the most affordable entry-level model in its portfolio.

For 2021, Renault has introduced some changes to Kwid which includes both feature and cosmetic updates. The hatchback made its debut in 2015 and received a comprehensive facelift in 2019. As part of the update, Renault has also updated the Kwid lineup and the prices have also increased by up to Rs 4,000 across the range.

New Features, Colour Option

The carmaker is now offering dual airbags as standard across the entire Kwid lineup. Also, the top-spec Climber Edition gets a new dual-tone exterior paint scheme Exterior in White colour with a black roof.

It also gets additional creature comforts in the form of electric ORVMs and Day and Night IRVM. Safety of occupants has also been enhanced with new features such as front driver side pyrotech and pretensioner.

More Customer Beneifts

Further, Renault is hoping to strengthen its sales volume by announcing a number of benefits. The company is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs. 80,000 on select variants across its product range. These offers are applicable for the month of September only. In addition to this, the automaker has also rolled out ten unique Loyalty Rewards to mark the ten years celebrations with maximum loyalty benefits up to Rs. 1.10 lakh.

Apart from this, Renault has announced other region-specific offers for customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa between September 1 and 10 in order to ring in festivities during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi.

Additionally, Renault has also introduced a new scheme called Buy Now, Pay in 2022 which is applicable to the purchase of Kwid, Triber and Kiger. Under this new scheme, buyers can opt for a new Renault car now and start paying EMIs after six months.

Updated Price

After the latest update, Kwid is offered in four trims namely RXE, RXL, RXT, and Climber with prices between Rs. 4.06 lakh and Rs 5.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Speaking of new offerings, Renault recently launched a new top-spec RXT (O) variant of Kiger which is the latest addition to the list of sub-compact UVs in India. It is also one of the most affordable sub-4 metre SUVs in the country as of now along with its cousin Nissan Magnite.

Other than Kwid, Kiger and Triber, Renault also retains the Duster mid-size crossover in India which is slated to be discontinued by October this year. The company is expected to replace this with a new generation model of Duster within the next few months.