Renault Mini Duster Details Leaked Ahead Of Its Grand Unveil Tomorrow

Renowned car maker, Renault, is stepping up its game in India, which has emerged as one of the most important automotive markets of the world. The company will launch its most anticipated Duster SUV on February 17th. After that, there will be a ‘Mini Duster’ in India’s highly competitive B SUV segment.

The company is set to showcase this ‘Mini Duster’ in the form of Bridger Concept, which will make its grand debut tomorrow, March 10th. Ahead of that, recent reports have revealed crucial powertrain-related details of this upcoming SUV along with a possible launch timeline. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Mini Duster Details Leaked

Duster currently is one of the most anticipated car launches of the country. It is long overdue and Renault is set to launch it in India on 17th March, 2026. 18 months after the launch of Duster (2027 – 2028), Renault is set to expand its presence in India’s B Segment (Sub 4m) where it currently offers Triber MPV and Kiger SUV.

This expansion will come in the form of a new sub 4m SUV which will be previewed in the Bridger Concept, which will be unveiled tomorrow. This is the ‘Mini Duster’ which has been sparking speculations across the country and probably even the world.

Production-spec version of Renault Bridger Concept is reportedly codenamed RB3-K2 B-SUV. When launched, it is expected to offer a wide variety of powertrains under its bonnet. Usual suspect is the 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine that also powers Duster, but there is likely to be a new 1.2L NA Petrol in the mix too.

Apart from that, this upcoming Renault SUV is expected to pack a Hybrid powertrain along with pure electric powertrain options too. Battery options are said to be 35 kWh and 55 kWh, which could establish a wide range of variants across multiple price points ranging between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

What to expect?

There are up to 6 new vehicle projects currently under development at Renault India, as per people in the know. Alongside this, there is a push to improve Renault’s current portfolio as well. Upcoming SUVs out of the new R-GMP platform are Duster, Bigster and Mini Duster and with these, Renault aims to emerge as a serious contender in India’s SUV segment.

These new vehicles will also be a part of Renault’s exports from India to markets like South Africa and Middle East. Upcoming Bridger SUV (Mini Duster) will be unveiled tomorrow and the teaser shows a boxy SUV silhouette with a strong road presence. It is expected to come with 4WD setup and take on rivals like Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Mahindra Vision S.

