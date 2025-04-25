Renault Mulling Strong Hybrid For Duster, Bigster In India; No Mild Hybrid

Planned for launch in India in 2026, new-gen Duster will rival other compact SUVs such as Creta, Grand Vitara, Seltos, Hyryder, Kushaq and Taigun

3rd-gen Renault Duster / Dacia Duster is on sale in multiple overseas markets such as Europe, South Africa and select locations in Latin America and the Middle East. Launch in India was originally planned for 2025, but it has been shifted to 2026. Ahead of that, Renault India MD and CEO, Venkatram Mamillapalle, has hinted at the powertrain options to be used with Duster and its 7-seater version, the Bigster SUV.

New-gen Renault Duster, Bigster – Hybrid possibilities (India)

For the Indian market, Renault will continue to focus on CNG and ethanol fuels. While not finalized, hybrid tech is also being evaluated as part of the brand’s long-term strategy. Mamillapalle isn’t so keen on mild-hybrid, which indicates that a strong hybrid setup could be one of the options for new Duster and Bigster in India.

While not going into the specifics, Mamillapalle said that Renault is evaluating multiple technologies for the Indian market. Range extender technology is another area which Renault seems to be interested. However, this could take much longer and there is no specified timeline. Possibilities are being explored, although no concrete roadmap exists as yet.

Range extenders are usually more complex and costlier than strong hybrid cars. As Renault is also focused on exports, technologies such as strong hybrid and range extenders could see increased localization when these are available in India. Across international markets, powertrain options for new-gen Duster include both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid.

In India, Renault is likely to introduce the petrol variant first. In the same year (2026), Renault is expected to introduce a strong hybrid option for Duster and Bigster. As of now, only the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder offer strong hybrid options in the compact SUV segment. These are among the top 5 best-selling compact SUVs in India.

New Duster – Powertrain options (global markets)

In overseas markets, the mild-hybrid powertrain for new Duster comprises a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 3-cylinder engine. It is paired with a 48V electric motor (integrated starter generator). Power output is 130 PS and transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on market. The mild-hybrid Duster is available in both FWD and AWD configurations. AWD variants get driving modes of Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road and Eco.

Duster’s strong hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is paired with two electric motors and a 1.2 kWh battery pack. Combined power output is 140 PS. Duster strong hybrid utilizes a multi-mode automatic transmission, specially optimized for hybrid operation. This variant is offered in only FWD format. It can function in electric-only mode for short distances, which makes it suitable for city driving needs.

New-gen Duster is also available with a dual-fuel (petrol + LPG) 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. It generates 100 PS and it is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. However, LPG option is unlikely to be offered in India. Same could be true for the AWD option as well. Renault is working on an e-4WD (rear electric motor) option for Duster, which is expected to be launched in 2026. This setup can prove costly for the Indian market.

