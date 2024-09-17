Renault Night And Day Limited Editions For Kiger, Triber, Kwid Launched

All 3 models are available in an exclusive dual tone of Pearl White body colour with a Mystery Black roof – Limited to just 1,600 units

Renault heralds in the festive season in India with special Night and Day Limited Editions of their Kiger, Triber, and Kwid models. Seen ioptions of a Pearl White body colour with a contrasting Mystery Black roof, the Night and Day editions are limited to just 1,600 units. Bookings and sales commence on 17th September and will be available at all company-authorised dealerships.

Renault Night and Day Limited Editions – Cosmetic Upgrades

Being limited editions, and in exclusive colour options, it is only obvious that these models are sold at special pricing. Renault Triber is priced at Rs 7,00,000, Rs 20,000 additional on Triber RXL manual while the Kiger carries a price tag of Rs 6,74,990, Rs 15,000 additional on Kiger RXL Easy-R AMT. Kwid is available at Rs 4,99,000.

Cosmetic upgrades, apart from the dual-tone exterior colour scheme, include piano black wheel covers, piano black grille, and piano black ORVMs. The model nameplate sports a black and white colour scheme. Renault Kiger Special Edition gets a piano black tailgate garnish.

Interiors sport the same dual-tone colour scheme. Kiger and Triber Night and Day limited edition are available with a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone replication, and rearview camera. Triber gets power windows at the rear thus bringing some exclusivity to these limited edition models.

Where safety is concerned, Renault Kiger, Triber and Kwid wear a range of features that are a part of their Human First Program. These features are both for driver and occupant as well as for pedestrian safety. They include hill start assist, hill descent assist, traction control, electronic stability program and tyre pressure monitoring system. Safety is also further augmented with rear seat belt reminder and 15+ safety features on the Kiger and Triber and 14+ features on the Kwid, all of which are offered as standard.

No Mechanical Updates

Even as the Renault Kiger, Triber and Kwid have been launched in special editions, the changes are limited to colour choices and features. No change in engine or transmission is seen. Renault Kiger runs on a 1.0L petrol engine offering 72 hp power and mated to MT and AMT gearbox options along with a 1.0L turbo petrol unit making 100 hp power and mated to a 5-speed manual and optional CVT.

Renault Triber gets power from a 1.0L NA petrol engine offering 72 hp power and mated to manual and AMT gearbox options. Kwid is powered by a 1.0L NA petrol engine. This engine is capable of 68 hp power and receives manual and AMT options.

Statement from Renault India

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, shared, “This is an exciting announcement not only for our new-age customers, but for our dealers and employees as well.

The limited edition allows the customers make a bold statement with the Night and Day Limited Edition, where the three cars will be offered in new pearl white with mystery black roof. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us to welcome more customers to our growing Renault family.”