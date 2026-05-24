Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup April 2026 – Duster, Triber, Kiger, Kwid, Magnite, Gravite

The return of the new Renault Duster in March this year has helped Renault post a massive 108% YoY growth in April 2026 sales

Renault and Nissan ended April 2026 on a relatively positive note, aided by new product launches like the Renault Duster and Nissan Gravite. Renault held around 1.2% market share while Nissan accounted for approximately 0.7% share in the domestic passenger vehicle market. Combined domestic sales of Renault and Nissan stood at 8,616 units in April 2026, compared to 4,351 units sold in April 2025. Combined sales in March 2026 were at 9,454 units.

Nissan Sales Breakup April 2026

Nissan Motor India registered total domestic sales of 3,203 units in April 2026. This was an 83.13% YoY increase over 1,749 units sold in April 2025. However, sales declined 27.34% on a month-on-month basis from 4,408 units sold in March 2026.

Nissan Magnite continued to be the company’s highest-selling model with 1,775 units sold last month. Sales were up marginally by 1.49% YoY over 1,749 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales, however, declined 12.69% from 2,033 units sold in March 2026. Magnite contributed 55.42% to Nissan’s total sales.

The newly introduced Nissan Gravite secured second position with 1,428 units sold in April 2026. Compared to 2,375 units sold in March 2026, Gravite sales declined by 39.87% MoM. The SUV accounted for 44.58% share of Nissan’s overall sales last month.

Renault Sales April 2026

Renault India secured the No. 9 position among best-selling OEMs in April 2026 with total domestic sales of 5,413 units. This was a strong 108% YoY growth over 2,602 units sold in April 2025. Month-on-month sales also improved by 7.27% from 5,046 units sold in March 2026.

The newly launched Renault Duster led Renault’s lineup with 2,359 units sold last month. Since it was not on sale in April 2025, it posted fresh incremental volumes for the brand. Compared to March 2026, Duster sales grew 68.26% from 1,402 units. The SUV contributed 43.58% to Renault’s total sales in April 2026.

Renault Triber ranked second with 1,917 units sold. It registered 36.83% YoY growth over 1,401 units sold in April 2025, although MoM sales declined 4.67% from 2,011 units sold in March 2026. Triber accounted for 35.41% share in Renault’s overall sales.

Renault Kiger posted sales of 727 units last month, up 19.97% YoY from 606 units sold in April 2025. However, on a monthly basis, sales dropped sharply by 38.60% from 1,184 units sold in March 2026. Kwid sales declined to 410 units in April 2026, down 31.09% YoY and 8.69% MoM. The hatchback contributed 7.57% to Renault’s monthly sales.

Upcoming Renault Nissan Cars

The company expects Duster volumes to stabilize further in the coming months as deliveries ramp up across dealerships. Renault is also preparing additional launches for the Indian market, including the Duster 7 seater and new Bridger compact SUV by 2027. Nissan on the other hand, will unveul the Tekton mid-size SUV on 9th July. Later this year, they are also expected to unveil a new 7-seater C-SUV