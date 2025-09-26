Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Triber, Kiger, Kwid, Magnite

Renault Triber and Kiger posted improved sales while Nissan Magnite suffered steep decline

Renault and Nissan stood at Nos 10 and 12 on the best-selling OEM sales list for August 2025. Renault retained its market share of 0.9%. However, Nissan market share fell to 0.4 from 0.6 on a YoY basis as its sole offering Magnite suffered a sharp decline in demand. Competition and a change in buyer preferences are reasons for these lower sales.

Renault Sales Breakup August 2025

Renault has reported total sales at 3,015 units. This was just 3 units lower as compared to 3,018 unit sales of August 2024. MoM sales showed a sharp improvement by 17% from 2,575 units sold in July 2025. The best performer in the company portfolio was the Triber. Sales improved by 24% on a YoY basis to 1,870 units from 1,514 units while MoM sales ended lower by 6% as against 1,987 unit sale of July 2025.

Sales improved dramatically for the Renault Kiger to 910 units. This was a 5% YoY growth from 870 units while its MoM performance was worthy of mention as sales went up by 182% over 323 unit sales of July 2025. This improvement could be attributed to the heavy makeover of the Kiger facelift that brought with it improvements both in design and equipment as it also becomes an able contender in the sub-4 meter SUV segment.

Sales of the Renault Kwid, 5 seater compact SUV dipped by 63% YoY and 11% MoM to 235 units. There had been 634 units and 265 units sold in August 2024 and July 2025 respectively. All three of Renault models are in the sub 4m segment that will see maximum GST tax cuts. The company has announced that they will be passing on the full benefits to customers of up to Rs 96,395 – ex-showroom.

Nissan Sales Breakup August 2025

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has the Magnite as its sole offering in Indian markets. It has seen sales of this GNCAP 5-star rated sub-4 meter SUV decline YoY to 1,384 units, a 39% YoY de-growth from 2,263 unit sales of August 2024. MoM sales also ended in the negative by 3% from 1,420 units sold in July 2025.

Nissan is keep to expand its portfolio and is set to introduce a new C segment SUV based on the Renault Duster. Launch is slated for early 2026. This upcoming model will share much of its features as well as engine lineup with the Duster, thereby allowing Nissan to keep costs lower and compete efficiently in the mid-size SUV space.

Nissan has also introduced a revised price list for the Magnite following reduced GST tax structure. The company passes on the fully GST benefits to customers and prices of the Magnite have dropped by upto Rs 1 lakh on top spec variants.