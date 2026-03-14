Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Triber, Kiger, Kwid, Magnite

Renault and Nissan, two automakers with relatively limited portfolios in the Indian market, are currently positioned at Nos. 10 and 12 on the OEM-wise sales charts for February 2026. These two automakers command market shares of 0.8% and 0.5% respectively. While Renault’s market share improved by 0.1% YoY, Nissan’s share declined by 0.1% from the 0.6% it held in February 2025.

Renault Sales Breakup February 2026

Renault India’s current portfolio consists of the Triber MPV, Kiger compact SUV and the Kwid hatchback. The company recorded total domestic sales of 3,495 units in February 2026, marking a healthy 31% year-on-year growth compared to 2,676 units sold in February 2025. However, this represented a 6% month-on-month decline compared to 3,715 units sold in Jan 2026.

Triber MPV was the brand’s best-selling model last month with sales of 2,419 units. This marked a strong 57% YoY growth over 1,545 units sold in February 2025. On a MoM basis, however, sales declined slightly by 4% compared to 2,509 units sold in January 2026.

Renault sold 701 units of the Kiger compact SUV last month. Sales rose by 62% YoY but remained largely flat on a MoM basis. Meanwhile, the Kwid hatchback witnessed a sharp drop in demand, with sales falling to 375 units compared to 698 units sold in the same month last year. This translated into a 46% YoY decline. On a MoM basis, Kwid sales also dropped by 25% compared to 503 units sold in January 2026.

Renault India is now preparing for the launch of the new Duster on 17th March 2026. The SUV will enter the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment where it will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. With its updated design, features and technology, the new Duster is expected to strengthen Renault’s presence in this segment.

Nissan Magnite Sales February 2026

With the Magnite currently being the only model in Nissan India’s portfolio, the company reported sales of 2,230 units in February 2026. This represented a 4% YoY decline compared to 2,328 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales also fell by 11% compared to 2,502 units sold in January 2026.

Nissan recently expanded its lineup with the launch of the new Gravite, a sub-4 metre 7-seater MPV that was introduced on 17 February 2026. Deliveries of the Gravite are scheduled to begin in March. The new MPV will compete with models such as Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga and Toyota Rumion in its segment.

In addition, Nissan is also preparing to launch the Tekton SUV in India. Positioned in the 4.2–4.4 metre SUV segment and based on the same platform as the upcoming Duster, the Tekton is expected to arrive in mid-2026. Once launched, it will compete with models such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos.