Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Kiger, Magnite, Kwid, Triber

While sales of Nissan increased 6 percent YoY that of Renault dipped by 1 percent though both automakers reported significant MoM growth

Renault India found itself at No. 7 in the list of best-selling automakers in January 2022. Sales touched a total of 8,119 units in the past month, down 1 percent over 8,209 units sold in January 2021. It was however, a 32 percent MoM growth over 6,130 units sold in December 2021.

Renault India Sales Jan 2022

Renault India’s current portfolio comprises Kwid, Triber, Kiger and the Duster. It was the Kiger unveiled in 2021, which has emerged as one of its volume drivers. Sales stood at 3,053 units in January 2022, an increase of 44 percent over 2,117 units sold in December 2021. In the latest Global NCAP crash test, Kiger scored 4 star safety rating for adult occupancy.

Renault Kiger prices have been increased from January 2022 between Rs 14,000 and Rs 29,000. The new pricing now starts off at Rs 5.79 lakh for the Kiger 1.0 liter naturally aspirated engine and goes up to Rs 8.88 lakh. Renault Kiger Turbo price in India ranges between Rs 8.33-10.23 lakh.

At No. 2 was the Triber, three-row MPV. Sales dipped 33 percent YoY to 2,722 units, down from 4,082 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth by 6 percent over 2,901 units sold in December 2021. The Triber was launched in August of 2019 and is currently priced from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh.

Renault Kwid sales were at 2,344 units last month, down 38 percent over 3,791 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales however, increased by 122 percent over 1,056 units sold in December 2021.

Duster sales were down to 0 units in the past month. This was against 335 units sold in January 2021 and 56 units sold in December 2021. The Duster has been pulled out of production from India. New generation model is getting planned for launch sometime later next year.

Nissan India Sales January 2022

Nissan India has reported sales growth both in terms of YoY and MoM. Sales stood at 4,250 units in the past month, up 6 percent over 4,021 units sold in January 2021. It was a 41 percent MoM growth over 3,010 units sold in December 2021.

Nissan Magnite topped sales charts with 3,827 units sold in the past month, up from 3,031 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales increased 44 percent over 2,653 units sold in December 2021. It has also scored a 4 star safety rating.

Nissan Magnite, launched December 2020 changed things around for the automaker. Till the end of last year, Nissan sold 30,000 units of the Magnite in India and amassed bookings to the tune of 72,000 units. Nissan and its sister company Datsun have introduced cash discounts and benefits upto Rs. 1 lakh through the month of February 2022.

Redi-Go 5-seater hatchback sales remained flat on a YoY basis at 150 units sold in January 2021 and 2022 while MoM sales increased 15 percent from 130 units sold in December 2021. Nissan Magnite and Kicks SUV priced has been hiked by up to Rs 25,000 from January 2022. The company cites higher input costs as reasons for this increase in pricing.