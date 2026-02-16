Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Triber, Kiger, Kwid, Magnite

New product offensive including 2026 Renault Duster, Nissan Gravite and Tekton expected to strengthen volumes in coming months

Renault and Nissan, two OEMs operating with relatively lean portfolios in India, closed January 2026 on a steady note. Positioned at No. 10 and No. 12 respectively on the OEM-wise sales charts, Renault marginally improved its market share to 0.8%, while Nissan maintained its share at 0.6%.

Renault, which currently retails the Kwid hatchback, Triber MPV and Kiger compact SUV, recorded total sales of around 3,715 units in January 2026. This translated to a 3% year-on-year decline, although month-on-month volumes rose sharply by 34%, indicating recovery from a softer December. Nissan, powered solely by the Magnite in India, posted a 32% YoY growth and a 4% MoM increase.

Renault Sales Breakup – January 2026

Triber emerged as Renault’s best-selling model with 2,509 units in January 2026, registering a strong 72% YoY growth over 1,456 units sold in January 2025. On a MoM basis, however, sales saw a marginal 3% dip compared to December 2025.

Kiger volumes declined to 703 units, reflecting a 7% YoY and 39% MoM drop, highlighting competitive pressures in the compact SUV space. Kwid, Renault’s entry-level hatchback, recorded 503 units, down 12% YoY. The entry-level hatchback segment overall has been witnessing muted demand, which has impacted volumes across brands.

Looking ahead, Renault has officially unveiled the new Duster on 26 January 2026, with launch expected in March 2026. Road testing is currently underway. With significant updates in design, features and technology, the new Duster is expected to play a pivotal role in Renault’s revival strategy. It will directly rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, segments that continue to deliver strong volumes.

Nissan Sales Breakup – January 2026

Nissan’s January 2026 performance was driven entirely by Magnite, which clocked 2,502 units. The brand is now preparing for a broader product push. The Gravite, a sub-4m 7-seater MPV derived from Triber, is slated for launch on 17 February 2026.

Further strengthening its pipeline, Nissan is also working on Tekton, a 4.2–4.4 metre SUV based on the Duster platform. Expected to arrive by mid-2026, Tekton will target the mid-size SUV segment, competing with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

With fresh products lined up across multiple high-volume segments, both Renault and Nissan are positioning themselves for improved traction in the Indian market over the next few quarters.