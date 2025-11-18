Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Triber, Kiger, Kwid, Magnite

Renault’s growth was led by the Triber, while Nissan Magnite recorded a strong MoM jump

Renault and Nissan ranked 10th and 12th respectively on the OEM sales chart for October 2025. Renault’s market share remained steady at 1.1% YoY, whereas Nissan saw a slight dip to 0.6% from 0.8% a year ago.

Renault’s current lineup includes the Triber, Kiger and Kwid. Nissan continues to rely solely on the Magnite for volumes, but that will change next year with the launch of the new Nissan Tekton in Q2 2026. Renault also has a major launch lined up — the new-gen Duster, set to debut on 26 January 2026.

Renault Sales Breakup – October 2025

Renault registered 4,672 units in October 2025, a solid 21% YoY increase over 3,870 units in October 2024. MoM sales were also up by 10%, compared to 4,265 units in September 2025.

– Triber was the brand’s biggest growth driver with 3,170 units, up 50% YoY and 23% MoM, making it Renault’s only model to post positive numbers.

– Kiger saw a decline with 948 units, down 10% YoY and 19% MoM.

– Kwid posted 554 units, a 22% YoY drop, though MoM numbers improved 8%.

Nissan Sales Breakup – October 2025

Nissan’s sales were powered entirely by the Magnite, which benefitted significantly from the revised GST 2.0 pricing and festive demand. Magnite sales rose to 2,615 units, a strong 58% MoM jump over September’s 1,652 units.

In August, Nissan introduced the Magnite KURO edition — an all-black, feature-rich variant designed to appeal to premium compact SUV buyers. With upcoming products like the Tekton midsize SUV, a new 7-seater B-MPV, and a 7-seater C-SUV, Nissan is preparing a more robust lineup for 2026 and beyond.

Looking Forward – 2026 and beyond

2026 is shaping up to be a potential turning point for both Renault and Nissan in India, as they prepare to re-enter the market with a much stronger product lineup. Renault will kick things off with the long-awaited next-gen Duster, first as a 5 seater and later a 7 seater version, that aim to revive the brand’s earlier dominance in the compact SUV space. Nissan, meanwhile, is gearing up for the launch of the Tekton midsize SUV, along with a 7 seater version and a 7-seater C-SUV, marking its biggest product offensive in years. With multiple fresh models arriving across high-demand segments, 2026 could be the year both brands gain renewed momentum, rebuild market share, and once again become strong contenders in India’s competitive SUV landscape.