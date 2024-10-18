Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Sept 2024 – Triber, Kiger, Kwid, Magnite, XTrail

Renault and Nissan have reported a decline in sales YoY – Renault sales stood at 3,217 units while that of Nissan were at 2,113 units in Sep 2024

Renault and Nissan, like most other automakers in India, experienced lackluster sales in September 2024. Both these automakers now command a 0.9% and 0.6% market share respectively. This was despite the fact that both automakers had extended hefty discounts across portfolio during the month.

Renault India Sales Breakup Sept 2024

In September 2024, Renault sales declined by 5% YoY to 3,217 units. This was over 3,369 units sold in Sept 2023, a volume decline by 152 units. It did see a 7% improvement in its MoM performance when compared to 3,018 units sold in Aug 2024 with the Triber, Kiger and Kwid receiving positive response from buyers.

Renault Triber led the lineup at 1,538 units sold in the past month, a 6% decline YoY from 1,642 units sold in Sept 2023. However, sales grew by 2% MoM from 1,514 units sold in Aug 2024. Kiger sales showed off YoY and MoM improvement at 988 units last month. This was a marginal 1% YoY growth but a hefty 14% MoM progress over 980 units and 870 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

Renault Kwid sales fell by 7% YoY to 691 units over 747 units sold in Sept 2024. However, improvement was seen by 9% on a MoM basis as compared to 634 units sold in Aug 2024. This related to a 57 unit volume growth.

Nissan Sales YoY, MoM Sales Sept 2024

Nissan India, at No. 12 in ranking on the OEM-wise sales list last month, showed off lower sales by 14% YoY and 7% MoM to 2,113 units. This was against 2,454 units sold in Sept 2023 while sales had been at 2,263 units in Aug 2024. Nissan has the Magnite and X-Trail in its portfolio with the Magnite commanding a maximum of sales.

Nissan Magnite sales dipped by 14% YoY and 7% MoM to 2,100 units, down from 2,454 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also fell by 7% over 2,257 units sold in Aug 2024. These reduced sales last month, could be on account of the new Magnite facelift which was launched recently. Affordable pricing with improved exterior design and interior layout could help Magnite with improved sales in coming months.

Nissan X-Trail in its new gen avatar was launched in August 2024. Sales which were at 6 units in August 2024, improved to 13 units last month. Nissan XTrail comes in as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster in its segment.

In other news, Renault unveiled the 7 seater version of Duster SUV globally earlier this month. India will also get a new 7 and 7 seater SUV from Renault as well as Nissan in 1-2 years. Last month Renault introduced Night and Day Editions of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. These are being offered in restricted numbers limited to just 1,600 units combined.