Renault, Nissan Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Triber, Kiger, Kwid, Magnite

Nissan’s portfolio expansion to kickstart soon with multiple new launches planned for 2026

Renault and Nissan ranked 10th and 12th respectively on the OEM sales chart for September 2025. Renault registered a slight uptick in market share to 1.1% (up 0.2% YoY), while Nissan’s share declined to 0.4% from 0.6% in the same period last year. Renault currently retails three models — Triber, Kiger, and Kwid — while Nissan continues to rely solely on the Magnite for domestic volumes. However, the brand is gearing up for an expanded lineup with the Tekton SUV officially revealed and scheduled for launch in Q2 2026.

Renault Sales September 2025

Renault India posted strong growth in September 2025 with 4,265 units sold — a 33% YoY increase from 3,217 units in September 2024 and a 41% MoM rise from 3,015 units in August 2025. The brand’s diverse and value-driven lineup continues to resonate with Indian buyers.

The Renault Triber led sales with 2,587 units, growing 68% YoY from 1,538 units and 38% MoM from 1,870 units. The recently updated Renault Kiger facelift, launched in August 2025, followed with 1,166 units — marking an 18% YoY increase and 28% MoM improvement. Meanwhile, the Kwid, celebrating its 10th anniversary in India, contributed 512 units. Although YoY sales dropped 26%, MoM demand surged by 118% from 235 units in August, partly driven by anticipation for the upcoming Kwid EV recently spotted testing in India.

Renault Q3 2025 Sales Performance

Renault India reported total sales of 9,855 units in Q3 2025, registering a modest 8.7% year-on-year growth over the 9,067 units sold in Q3 2024. The Triber remained the brand’s bestseller, contributing a commanding 65% of total sales with 6,444 units, marking a strong 42.9% YoY growth thanks to its value-for-money positioning in the compact MPV segment. The Kiger, however, witnessed a dip of 10% YoY to 2,399 units, while the Kwid declined sharply by 46% YoY to 1,012 units as demand continues to shift toward SUVs. The overall performance shows Renault’s steady hold in the budget-friendly multi-utility vehicle space, led by the Triber’s growing popularity.

Nissan Sales September 2025

Nissan India sold 1,652 units of the Magnite in September 2025, reflecting a 21% YoY decline from 2,100 units but a 19% MoM growth from 1,382 units in August. The recent price reduction of up to Rs 1 lakh across the Magnite lineup — made possible by the GST 2.0 structure — helped boost demand during the festive period. Looking ahead, Nissan has confirmed a major product expansion strategy. The company will launch a new C-segment SUV in mid-2026, followed by a 7-seater MPV based on the Renault Triber platform.

Nissan Q3 2025 Sales Performance

Nissan Motor India recorded 4,456 units in Q3 2025, a 30.2% decline compared to 6,387 units in Q3 2024. The Magnite remains the brand’s sole volume driver, accounting for 100% of Nissan’s sales, while the X-Trail, which sold 19 units last year, registered no sales this quarter. Despite the dip, Nissan is expected to recover momentum with its upcoming SUV lineup, including the Tekton and a 7-seater MPV slated for 2026, as well as recent price cuts and CNG retrofit options for the Magnite that aim to attract value-conscious buyers in the competitive subcompact SUV segment.