Renault, Nissan Sales March 2026 – Triber, Duster, Kiger, Kwid, Gravite, Magnite

Renault and Nissan, featuring at Nos. 10 and 11 on the OEM-wise sales charts for March 2026, have both seen outstanding sales boosted by new entrants into their otherwise limited product portfolios. The two automakers have also seen a spurt in market shares and expect further improvement in sales in the new financial year.

Renault Sales Breakup March 2026

Renault sales at 5,046 units in March 2026 showed off a strong 77% YoY and 44% MoM growth. There had been 2,846 units and 3,495 units sold in March 2025 and Feb 2026 respectively. The introduction of the new Duster alongside updated models like Kiger and Triber, boosted Renault sales momentum in India after a prolonged period of lower sales.

Renault had Triber at a No.1 spot on the list with 2,011 unit sales. It marked a 30% YoY growth while MoM sales declined by 17%. The new Duster added 1,402 units to total sales, though this was a MoM decline.

The new Kiger has witnessed a sharp rise in sales by 55% YoY to 1,184 units, up from 762 units of March 2025 while MoM sales shot up by 69% from 701 units. Renault Kwid sales declined to 449 units in March 2026 from 532 units sold in the same month last year. It did make up a 20% rise on a MoM basis over 375 unit sales of Feb 2026.

Nissan Sales Breakup March 2026

The launch of the new Nissan Gravite, boosted the company sales to 4,408 units in March 2026. This was a 76% YoY growth, though MoM sales fell by 9%. Deliveries of the new Gravite MPV commenced in March 2026. Nissan Gravite added 2,375 units to the total sales tally of 4,408 units while the Magnite sales stood at 2,033 units. Magnite has witnessed a 9% decline from 2,230 units sold in Feb 2026.

With upcoming models that include the Tekton and C-SUV 7-seater models, the company plans expanding its sales and service networks. It recently opened 54 new touchpoints in Q1 2026, while it targets 400 outlets by FY27-end. Renault too has plans to launch multiple new cars. Next new Renault launch is that of a 7 seater SUV based on the Duster platform. After that, next year they will launch a sub 4 meter SUV which was recently showcased as the Bridger.