Renault Triber, Kwid, Duster Price Increase By Up To Rs 28k – From Jan 2021

Renault India to increase car prices by upto 28 grands starting January 1, 2021

Come 2021, and Renault India will increase the price of its cars. A price increase of upto Rs 28,000 across the entire range is announced with effect from January 1, 2021. Price increase will vary across variants and products. This includes all variants of Kwid, Triber and Duster.

The price increase is attributed to ‘steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the pandemic’. For Renault Groupe, India is one of its key top 10 global markets. The Indian market retails popular cars from the brand, including Renault Kwid, one of the groups top small cars globally.

Renault Triber has done well, and received great response, and continues to be a breakthrough product. Renault’s popularity in India first came to the fire when it introduced Duster, though over time, interest has waned. Recent launches in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic include Triber AMT, Kwid 1.0L RXL and Neotech edition, and Duster Turbo petrol.

Renault India growth strategy

As part of its growth story, Renault India has a strong product strategy and will soon bolster its market segment. Renault Kiger, which was earlier scheduled to be launched in H2 2020 will now be scheduled in the new year.

As part of Renault-Nissan’s association, the vehicle platform is being shared by both brands. Nissan Magnite was launched earlier this month. The strategy is a shot in the arm for Nissan India since sales performance has been at its lowest for a while. But things have been looking lively in the last fortnight.

Nissan Magnite bookings have crossed the 10k mark, and waiting period extends upto 6 months depending on variant, and some such nitty gritty. Seeing Nissan Magnite’s market response offers an insight into how far Renault could advance its market share with Kiger.

Nissan India of course has been able to take advantage of an introductory price offer that’s applicable for deliveries in December 2020. Irrespective of booking now, if delivery is scheduled in 2021, then as expected one will have to pay a revised price. Nissan India hasn’t yet formally announced its impending price hike for 2021.

Renault Kiger will help further the auto manufacturers quest for improved market share here. Currently, Renault Kwid and Triber sales have steadied the boat. With Kiger, sales could improve significantly. The expectation is supported by strong segment performance of compact cars. Recently launched Kia Sonet has already taken the market by storm and blown open segment performance. Over time, with each new launch, the segment has become a wee bit bigger.

2020 December deals from Renault India

Depending on customer category, December deals from Renault India expend to more than 70 grands for Duster, 50k or Triber and about 45k for Kwid. Add to this corporate or rural discount, and a range of favourite interest plans, and care packages.