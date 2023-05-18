Renault Rafale Crossover SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

Rafale crossover SUV by Renault is the brand’s flagship and will take a coupe roofline design and feature the company’s E-Tech Hybrid powertrains

Renault is naming its upcoming flagship SUV Rafale, after the famous Rafale 4.5 generation jet fighter manufactured by French brand Dassault Aviation. Just like 36 Rafale jets have reached India, Renault’s Rafale crossover SUV is likely to reach India as well.

We say this because Renault India teased Rafale crossover SUV on its social media handles, which could be a hint of a launch in the Asian sub-continent. Renault will debut Rafale at the 54th Paris Air Show in La Bourget held between 19th and 25th of June, 2023. Rafale will be Renault’s flagship crossover SUV offering upon launch.

Renault India Teases Rafale Crossover SUV – The next flagship

Renault will underpin Rafale crossover SUV with CMF-CD platform and will feature E-Tech Hybrid powertrains. It will fall in D-segment SUV space in Europe and hence it will be under 5m in length. Intended rivals are Audi Q5, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Tesla Model Y, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, Kia Sorento, Lexus NX and the likes.

Rafale will follow brand’s effort in SUV space after Austral and Escape. The teaser shows Rafale in its side profile. Looking at its silhouette, Rafale will take a coupe-ish crossover form. This sloping roofline looks stylish and will breathe fresh air into its segment which is mostly occupied with typical upright-design SUVs.

all new Renault Rafale

a name that reflects a clear vision of performance.

1934 Caudron-Renault Rafale.

2023 new Renault Rafale.

find out more on 18 June.https://t.co/hLp4R4zPd9#RenaultRafaleSUV #hightech #ComingSoon *subject to model release in select markets pic.twitter.com/ul222nVyBd — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) May 17, 2023

The roof spoiler finished in red, lends a touch of sportiness to this design and reminds me of Porsche Macan, which is one of Rafale’s primary rivals. We can see some German design influences like the pointy end where upper window line and belt line meet. The cuts and creases in body panels is typically European.

There are interesting LED elements at the front. DRL at the top and headlights below it is highly possible. LED tail lights are likely to be of a connected design with a sleek light bar in the middle.

Renault’s aircraft manufacturing lineage

If you’re still wondering why the Rafale name, that is to celebrate Renault’s aircraft manufacturing history in 1930s. Word Rafale means ‘gust of wind’ in French. The company’s founder Louis Renault was an aviation enthusiast and hence acquired Caudron in 1933 and renamed it, Caudron Renault, in 1934.

In 1934, Caudron Renault came up with C460, an aircraft designed to break records. It is a single-seater racing aircraft that became the first ever Rafale aircraft. Hence the name. Launch is probable in 2024, but it will debut next month. Renault will reveal powertrain-related and other details in the future. We hope India launch is on the cards too.