Renault Sales April 2026 at 5,413 units – 108% YoY Growth

Renault India sales doubled in April 2026 at 5,413 units boosted by the newly lunched Duster

Renault India has begun the FY2027 period on a strong note. Sales have more than doubled to 5,413 units from 2,602 units sold in April 2025 relating to a 108.03% growth and a 2,811 unit volume growth. It was also a 7.27% improvement on a month-on-month basis from 5,046 unit sales of March 2026, a difference of 367 units.

Renault India April 2026 Sales

A revised portfolio that now includes the new Duster along with an extensive sales and service network has significantly improved sales for the company. Renault’s new generation Triber along with the Kiger, launched in September 2025, have also added further momentum. Duster deliveries commenced towards the end of April and the company expects to see even stronger market response in the coming months.

In the past month, Renault also expanded its sales networks to include a new R store and a workshop in Ranchi. Further expansion is underway with total sales and service touch points being increased to 638.

Renault Duster Deliveries Commence

The new generation Duster, launched in March 2026, was opened for deliveries from April 14, 2026. It is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and while base variant deliveries have commenced, Strong Hybrid E-Tech models are expected later.

Renault Duster is offered in 5 trims of Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, and Iconic. It is powered by a 1.0 liter turbo-petrol (99 hp) engine and a 1.3 liter turbo-petrol (161 hp) unit mated to 6-speed manual and DCT automatic transmissions. Where Strong Hybrid E-Tech model is concerned, deliveries have yet to be initiated and is scheduled to arrive around Diwali 2026. Initial allocations are reportedly fully booked in major cities.