Renault Slashes Car Prices by up to Rs 96k After GST Cuts – Kwid, Triber, Kiger

Renault India has announced significant price cuts across its entire portfolio, passing on the full benefit of GST 2.0 reforms directly to customers. Effective from September 22, 2025, the new pricing will coincide with Navratri, one of India’s most auspicious periods for new purchases. Customers, however, can book their Renault cars at the reduced prices starting immediately.

With the latest revisions, Renault models are now more accessible than ever. The entry-level Renault KWID now starts at just Rs 4.29 lakh, while the Renault Kiger and Renault Triber begin at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Depending on the variant, the price reductions range from Rs 40,095 to Rs 96,395, making this one of the most significant festive offers in recent times.

New Renault KWID Pricing

The KWID range has seen reductions of up to Rs 55,095. The entry variant RXE MT is now priced at Rs 4.29 lakh, while the top-end Climber AMT DT stands at Rs 5.90 lakh.

New Renault Kiger Pricing

The Kiger compact SUV has received the highest cut, with reductions of up to Rs 96,395. The Authentic MT now starts at Rs 5.76 lakh, while the top-spec Emotion DT CVT 1L T is priced at Rs 10.33 lakh.

New Renault Triber Pricing

The Triber, Renault’s popular 7-seater, also benefits from substantial cuts of up to Rs 80,195. Prices now start from Rs 5.76 lakh for the Authentic variant and go up to Rs 8.59 lakh for the Emotion AMT DT variant.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director of Renault India, said: “Passing on the full GST 2.0 benefit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers. We believe this timely initiative will not only make our cars more accessible but also energize demand during the festive season. It’s a step forward in our mission to deliver innovation, value, and trust to every Indian household.”

Festive Boost

The timing of the announcement ensures Renault dealerships across India are ready for a surge in demand during Navratri and Diwali. With a younger, tech-focused lineup and now lower prices, Renault is betting big on increased sales momentum.