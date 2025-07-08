Renault Triber Facelift Launch Date July 23rd – Rethink Space!

Renault India has revealed the launch date of an updated version of its B Segment MPV. We’re talking about the new Triber facelift that will be launched in the country later this month. Triber is the most affordable offering from Renault India after Kwid and plays an important role in the company’s portfolio for the Asian subcontinent.

Renault Triber Facelift Launch Date

Spied testing multiple times, Renault Triber is set to carve out a bigger chunk of the Indian market than what it currently has. Renault India has revealed that this new B Segment MPV will launch on July 23rd, 2025 in Mumbai. The company’s invite mentioned a new marketing word ‘rethink space’.

This suggests that Renault Triber is likely to come equipped with more features and technology than the current model. This is the first ever design update Renault is giving Triber ever since it was launched. As part of this redesign, Renault Triber facelift will come with revised exterior design elements to establish distinction and a new identity.

Notable exterior highlights that we can see in test mule spy shots include a new fascia along with revised wheel covers and redesigned tail lights. There is an attempt to make Renault Triber more rugged and sporty, something which Indian buyers welcome with open arms. In that regard, we can see a new grill which is much larger than the current model.

Triber facelift will also bring fog lights for the first time and LED DRLs are now integrated into its headlight assembly. At the rear, we can expect LED tail lights, this time around. On the inside, Renault Triber facelift will continue to be offered in a three-row seven-seater layout. The same dashboard is likely to continue, but with a larger infotainment screen.

What to expect?

There may be more features with Triber facelift. We expect it to get automatic climate control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree cameras, sliding and reclining 2nd row seats, front and rear armrests, cruise control and others.

It is likely to be powered by the same 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Petrol engine that is capable of developing 71 bhp of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic. CNG option will be offered too, as it is a dealer-level installation.

