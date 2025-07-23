Renault Triber Facelift Launch Price Rs 6.29 L – New Design, Features

Renault India is on the verge of a major design overhaul of its vehicles, branding and identity. First vehicle to feature this new design language and the new minimalist interconnected Diamond logo is Triber facelift. This is the first ever update to Triber which has been launched in India for Rs 6.29 lakh (Ex-sh).

Renault Triber Facelift Launch

For the first time ever, Renault has given Triber a much-needed update that features a major design refresh and interior overhaul. Renault Triber facelift has been launched in India for Rs 6.29 lakh (Ex-sh). The new colours are Amber Terracota, Shadow Grey and Zanskar Blue.

Where trim level is concerned, Renault Triber facelift is launched in four trim levels – Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion. The same trim hierarchy will be carried over to future Renault vehicles. Authentic starts from 6.29 lakh, Evolution from Rs 7.24 lakh, Techno from Rs 7.99 lakh and Emotion from 8.64 lakh (all price Ex-sh).

New Design

Exterior design refresh includes a new fascia featuring Renault’s new minimalist logo and identity. Triber facelift is significantly more premium than the model it replaces. We can see upmarket elements in the form of LED projector headlights, four-piece LED DRLs (2 horizontal in headlights and 2 vertical in bumper), fog lights and more.

There’s LED tail lights too and all these improved lighting elements are a first for Triber. Also first for Triber is alloy wheels, which has an interesting 5-spoke design element. Overall SUV appeal of Triber has been improved as well, especially with the bull-bar-type front silver element that neatly flows into its faux skid plates.

Side silhouette has been carried over including its kink in the roof for 3rd row headroom, which is masked well by roof rails. We can also see dual-tone paint schemes too, for an upmarket look.

Interiors & Powertrains

On the inside, Renault has carried over the dashboard and AC is still manual. Keyless entry with push-button start has been carried over along with roof-mounted AC vents for rear occupants. Other upgrades include audio controls and cruise controls on steering wheel, addition of auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers and side and curtain airbags, updated digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and more.

Powering this 7-seater sub 4m MPV is the same 1.0L 3-cylinder Energy NA Petrol engine that is capable of generating 71 bhp of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT, depending on the variants. Government approved retrofit CNG kits will be available too.