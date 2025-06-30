Renault Triber Facelift LED DRLs Spied – New Design, Launch Soon

Testing for the facelift of Renault’s affordable 7-seater MPV, the Triber, is in full swing. Renault Triber facelift will continue to be India’s only sub 4m monocoque 7-seater MPV, but with a new and refreshed design language to attract buyers and boost sales. Latest spy shots show this MPV’s front fascia and its new LED DRLs. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Triber Facelift LED DRLs Spied

Sub 4m segment in India’s automotive market is primarily known for hatchbacks, crossovers and SUVs. But Renault is the only OEM that has crammed a monocoque 7-seater MPV in this segment. Keeping this MPV fresh is expected to attract more buyers than it currently is. So, a facelift is in the works and has been spied multiple times.

Latest spy video from Shankar (Shanky) show this vehicle’s front fascia and gives us an idea as to what we can expect from Renault Triber facelift. These are the most detailed spy shots of Triber facelift’s front design, showing its headlight design, LED DRL design and the new front grill.

For starters, Renault Triber facelift has been made more like an SUV than the current model. While the bonnet is still quite small and sloping towards the front, lower grill is now huge and gets a bull-bar like surround that neatly flows into its faux skid plate. Upper grill could be smaller or even closed off, housing a 3D renault logo.

LED DRLs are now integrated into its headlights. Speaking of, headlight housing looks more or less the same, but might get reworked internal lighting elements housed in projector setup, which could be LEDs this time around. Body cladding is also present to give it a tough look and that all-important lifestyle appeal.

Where other mainstream brands are removing fog lights, Renault is adding them. We saw it with upcoming Kiger facelift which is also testing and now, we can see fog lights in Triber as well. These fog lights in Triber are positioned lower in the new front bumper and might be populated by halogens, instead of LEDs.

Same powertrains?

On the inside, one can expect more features like auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, cruise control, 6 airbags and a few other features that are not offered with current model. Alloy wheels might be absent with the facelift too and the recent test mule donned wheel covers, suggesting steelies.

Powering Renault Triber facelift will be the same set of powertrain options. This means a sole 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. Turbo Petrol engine seen on Triber is unlikely to make it to Renault Triber facelift. Launch might happen around the festive season.