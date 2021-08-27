Renault Triber Features Update Aug 2021 – Some Added, Some Deleted

Prices of the MPV for every variant remains intact – These new updates are effective from Aug 2021 manufactured Triber variants

Renault Triber is one of the mass-sellers for the French automaker in India. Triber has been consistent with its sales figures ever since it made its debut a couple of years back. However, current circumstances have been challenging for all automakers due to various reasons including rising input costs which could affect sales volumes.

It is likely that to counter the increase in production costs, Renault has introduced a series of updates across Triber’s lineup. This includes some feature deletions as well as some inclusions. The updates will come into effect on respective trims of Triber across the lineup booked from August onwards. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Sharman D’Souza for sharing the exclusive photos.

Features Removed

Starting with features deleted, the Energy badging on the tailgate has been removed from the entire lineup of the MPV. Body-coloured ORVMs present in RXL, RXT and RXZ trims have been replaced with blacked-out units.

The latter two variants also receive integrated turn indicators on the ORVMs. Chrome embellishments on the front grille have been removed from RXL and RXT. In a similar way, body-coloured door handles have been replaced with blacked-out units in RXL trim.

The top-spec RXZ trim doesn’t receive its distinct RXZ branding anymore. Black claddings from B Pillars have been removed from the lineup too. Inside the cabin several features such as the driver side seatback pocket and cooling glove box have been deleted from the RXT trim. Both RXT and RXZ don’t get Eco Scoring mode in the infotainment systems.

Satin finish around AC vents gets replaced with chrome surrounds in RXL and RXT trims. Fabric covering on the door armrest on RXZ trim has been replaced with plastic.

Overall, the RXL trim has witnessed the most number of feature deletions such as side body decals and second, cooling function from centre console and third row AC vents. Another significant change in this trim is a replacement of a piano black finish on the dashboard with matte black treatment.

Features Added

That said, some features have been added to the lineup as well. For instance, the RXL trims now feature power functionality on all four windows and roof rails. Side body under sills has been changed from black to body colour as standard across the entire lineup. Further, the top-spec RXZ trim gets a new gear knob design which feels more premium.

More significantly, names of the variants have been changed as well, barring the base-spec RXE trim. The RXL trim will now be mentioned as RXE+ trim whereas RXT and RXZ will now be referred to as RXL+ and RXT+ trim. There have been no updates made on the design and mechanical front. It continues to be offered with a single 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor which kicks out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque.

