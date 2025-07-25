Renault Triber Old vs New – Exterior, Interior, Features, Variants

The updated Renault Triber, 7 seater MPV is now being offered with 21 safety features as standard across all variants

Renault Triber facelift has just been launched in India. It is presented in four trims of Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion and gets a host of colour options along with feature updates setting it apart from its earlier counterpart. This is the first significant update that the company has brought to the Renault Triber ever since it first went on sale in 2019.

This mid-cycle refresh brings with it differences in aesthetics, safety and technology, which in turn relates to an upward revision in cost and potentially boost sales. Let us break down these changes brought to the new Renault Triber in further detail and how it distinguishes itself from it earlier model.

Exterior Redesign

One of the most identifiable differences on viewing the new Renault Triber is its sparkling new exterior. Setting itself apart from its earlier counterpart, the new Triber receives a completely revamped front fascia with a more sculpted design while the earlier Triber showed off a softer finish.

A slimmer rectangular black finished grille with Renault’s new 2D diamond logo also deviates from its earlier design along with new headlamps that sport a sleeker look. The outgoing model had displayed a chrome finished grille and halogen headlamps. It was also missing in terms of fog lamps which have now made their way onto the 2025 Triber along with vertical air intakes.

On its sides, Renault Triber facelift does not deviate much from its earlier counterpart. Except for its new 15 inch flex steel wheels and glossy door handles, it continues to receive the same roof rails and ORVMs as seen on the older Triber. Towards the rear, changes are visible in terms of a revised bumper design, slimmer, smoked LED tail lamps and a blacked out roof.

Renault Triber facelift is presented in a choice of 6 colours. These depend on variants with three new colour options of Shadow Grey, Amber Teracotta and Zanskar Blue added to its earlier colour range. Dimensions remain largely the same with both the old and new Triber measuring 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width, and 1643 mm in height, with wheelbase of 2636 mm.

Updated Cabin Aesthetics

Renault Triber interiors see some aesthetic changes. The automaker has swapped the earlier black-silver theme for a lighter grey-beige interior. This allows for a brighter and visually a more spacious looking cabin. It also sports a new dashboard design, much of which is borrowed from the Renault Kiger.

It gets a 7 inch digital driver display unit and an 8 inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, centrally positioned AC vents and a new steering wheel design with the new Renault 2D logo. The wireless charging pad is now repositioned lower down on the console.

Seating remains unchanged with the 7 seater MPV offering 60:40 split with sliding and reclining function in the 2nd row along with exclusive AV vents for passengers in 2nd and 3rd rows. As compared to the earlier Renault Triber, the updated versions sees increase in its safety equipment.

21 safety features are offered as standard across all trim levels. These include 6 airbags, up from an earlier 4 airbag offering on the outgoing model. It also gets hill start assist, electronic stability program, traction control and front and parking sensors as standard besides TPMS, ABS and EBD.

Renault Triber Facelift – Engine and Gearbox

The updated Renault Triber retains its same engine and gearbox as seen on its outgoing model. This 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque and comes in mated to a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. As per ARAI, this engine should offer fuel efficiency at 19 km/l in manual and 18.29km/l in AMT.

Bringing in these changes sees an upward revision in pricing as well. The new Triber is now priced from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 9.17 lakh (ex-showroom).The outgoing model was priced from Rs 6.15–8.98 lakh depending on variant. This relates to around Rs 14,000 to Rs 41,000 over the earlier model.