Renault Triber Scores 4 Star Global NCAP Rating – Equals Thar, Polo, Tiago In Adult Safety

Renault Triber on sale in India has been crash tested by Global NCAP – It scored 4 star safety for adult occupants and 3 star for child occupants

One of the best selling Renault car in India, Triber is a 7 seater UV which is based on the Kwid platform. The same Kwid which was described as structurally unsafe car by Global NCAP in its initial years. Over the years, Renault has worked in the right direction – which has resulted in the platform scoring a respectable 4 star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test today.

In doing so, Renault Triber has now equalled cars like Thar, Polo, Marazzo, Brezza, Tiago, Tigor – all of whom have scored 4 star safety rating for adult occupants. Nissan Magnite too has scored 4 star rating, but that is via ASEAN NCAP and not Global NCAP.

2021 Renault Triber Crash Test Report – Adult Occupant

The protection offered to the driver and passenger heads and necks was good. Driver chest showed marginal protection and passenger chest showed adequate protection. Driver knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube while passenger knees showed good protection.

Driver and passenger tibias showed adequate protection. The bodyshell was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. Footwell area was rated as stable. The car offers standard SBR for driver and passenger. All of the above explained the four stars for adult occupant protection.

2021 Renault Triber Crash Test Report – Child Occupant

The child seat for the 3 year old was installed FWF with the adult seatbelt and was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. Chest protection was average and the head protection was low as it was exposed during the crash.

The 18 month old CRS was installed with the adult seatbelt rearward facing offering full protection to the child occupant. CRS marking was permanent. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers lapbelt in the rear centre position. The car does not offer ISOFIX anchorages. All of the above explained the three stars for child occupant protection.

Management Speak

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers.”

“This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as TRIBER was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP for TRIBER reiterates our commitment towards safety.”

“This latest 4-Star adult rating reaffirms that Renault stands by its commitment to make the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers. As a customer-focused company, Renault is already future-ready in terms of technology, design and engineering for enhanced safety for our vehicles and Triber is a testimony to this,” he added.