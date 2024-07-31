Renault Triber Scores 2 Star Safety Rating – 2024 Global NCAP Crash Test

As per 2021 Global NCAP protocols, Triber had scored 4 star safety rating – But now, as per 2024 protocols, it has scored 2 star safety rating

The Renault Triber, manufactured in India and exported to South Africa, has undergone crash testing, revealing mixed results in terms of safety performance. While the Renault Triber demonstrated some areas of strength in occupant protection, significant shortcomings in child safety and structural stability highlight the need for improvements.

2024 Renault Triber Crash Test

The India-made Triber, which comes with two frontal airbags as standard, displayed good protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck. However, it provided weak protection for the driver’s chest in both frontal and side impact tests. The vehicle’s structure was rated as unstable. Despite this, the protection offered to the head, abdomen, and pelvis in side impacts was good. Notably, the Triber does not offer side airbags, even as an option, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is not fitted as standard.

Child occupant protection in the Triber was a concern. The vehicle lacks ISOFIX anchorages, which are essential for securing child seats. The performance for the Q3 dummy, representing a 3-year-old, was poor, with the head exposed during a forward crash and inadequate protection for the neck and chest. Conversely, the Q1.5 dummy, representing an 18-month-old, showed good protection in both tests.

The overall poor performance for the Q3 dummy, combined with the absence of three-point seat belts in all seating positions and the inability to disconnect the passenger airbag when using a rearward-facing CRS in the front passenger seat, contributed to the Triber’s low safety score and overall star rating.

Comments on Renault Triber Crash Test Results

Frontal Impact:

– For the 3-year-old child seat, installed forward-facing using the adult belt, it failed to prevent forward head exposure during the frontal impact, resulting in weak to poor protection for the neck and chest.

– For the 18-month-old child seat, installed rearward-facing using the adult belt, it successfully prevented head exposure during the frontal impact, offering full protection.

Side Impact:

– Both Child Restraint Systems (CRS) provided full protection during side impact tests.

Additional Concerns:

– The car does not provide 3-point seat belts in all seating positions as standard.

– While there is a warning about the risk of using a rearward-facing CRS in the front passenger seat, the car does not have the option to disconnect the passenger airbag if a rearward-facing CRS is installed in this position.

– CRS installation failed for the center position and the third-row positions.

