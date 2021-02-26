Renault Triber Turbo Petrol Launch Postponed to 2022

The 1.0-litre turbocharged unit is now on offer with the Kiger and Nissan Magnite

Renault is currently basking with all the appreciation coming in its way since the launch of its subcompact UV Kiger. Currently, the most affordable SUV in its segment, the French brand hopes to revive its fortunes in India with its latest offering.

The company currently has only Triber and Kwid as mass selling cars in the country. Meanwhile, Renault has decided to defer the launch of its much-anticipated Triber Turbo to next year.

The MPV, with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, was first showcased at last year’s AutoExpo. This is the same unit that performs its duties on Kiger and its Japanese cousin Nissan Magnite.

New Turbocharged Engine Option

The news was recently broken by Renault India CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle who confirmed that the more powerful iteration of the compact MPV is still under development and will not be launched this year. Earlier, it was speculated that Triber would be the first product from the Renault-Nissan alliance to feature this 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. However, the makers decided to use it for their subcompact SUV offering instead.

This three-cylinder unit churns out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque while being mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Currently, it is powered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit which produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. This unit is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of an AMT.

Triber Facelift

It is also being speculated that the turbocharged engine option could be introduced along with a mid-life facelift of Triber. The MPV has been on sale in India since 2019 and could get an update around next year. It is possible that Renault introduces this new engine option along with an update.

Triber is one of the best-selling Renault car in India, with no direct rival as of now. Triber facelift is likely to incorporate subtle cosmetic updates both exterior and interior. It is expected to borrow certain features from Kiger and Magnite including LED headlamps, cruise control, larger 16-inch alloy wheels, an updated infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and optional wireless phone charger and air purifier.

Currently, Triber is offered at a price bracket of Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 7.50 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) and is by far the most affordable MPV in India. Upon its launch, it is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over its corresponding naturally aspirated variant.